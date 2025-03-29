'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

A project "years in the works" certainly took effort from several parties to come to fruition. From the Hurricanes, to the NHL, to the Town of Apex itself, everyone had a hand in creating what should be a wonderful addition to a thriving sports scene in the Triangle.

"For us, it’s about bringing people together. We often talk about how there’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together. This is a true testament. This is another opportunity to show the community and beyond that we can do things together. And what a tremendous investment by the Carolina Hurricanes. We’re just excited about it, as you can tell with the response here today," said Town of Apex Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert.

Watching hockey fans young and old break in the new rinks was a sign of just how far the sport has come in North Carolina, now with multiple generations of Hurricanes fans eager to get involved. And with the additions in Apex, it's never been easier to get into the game, whether you're a lifelong fan or just getting started.

"We continue to strive to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to thrive, and we’re using amenities like this to do that," said Gilbert. "If I was a young man like the age of these young people right here and had this opportunity, it would have been tremendous. More importantly, we know that there are people in our community that don’t have the access. They don’t have the funds to get this opportunity to move forward, so we believe this right here will be a game-changer, and we’re going to score big.”