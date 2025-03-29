'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

The two 160-by-75-foot street hockey rinks feature aluminum prefabricated dasher board systems, player benches, penalty boxes, scorekeeper boxes, chain length fencing, mateflex sport court tile and scoreboards.
One rink is outfitted as a multipurpose court, offering hockey, futsal, and basketball, while the other will strictly be for hockey. In partnership with the Hurricanes, the Town of Apex will offer youth and adult programming, from try-hockey-for-free to organized league hockey, along with tournaments, camps, clinics and pick-up hockey - click here to learn more.
Located just 13 miles from Lenovo Center, the project marks the latest step forward in the growth of hockey in the Old North State. With assistance from the NHL's Industry Growth Fund (IGF), which "was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth," the new rinks help break down financial barriers associated with hockey.
"That’s what I love about street hockey, ball hockey, and DEK hockey - it’s the easiest way to get into the game," added Warf. "A lot of times, ice hockey can be challenging. It’s a high expense and you’ve got to have the ice availability in our area. This is the easiest way to play and the more rinks we can put out, the more kids we can get just to sample our game and try it [is great]."