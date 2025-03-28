Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Andrei Svechnikov is set to return to the lineup for the first time in eight games as the Carolina Hurricanes seek a bounce-back result against the Montreal Canadiens.

Svechnikov, who ranks third on the Hurricanes with 43 points this season, has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury sustained on March 9 against Winnipeg. The 25-year-old skated alongside Eric Robinson and Mark Jankowski at morning skate but Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday that the Svechnikov is likely to move around the lineup as he gets back up to game speed.

The Canes are expected to go with Frederik Andersen (11-5-0 | 2.07 GAA | .918 SV%) between the pipes. The Danish backstop has won each of his last five starts, most recently stonewalling the Anaheim Ducks with a sterling 35-save effort on Sunday.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Svechnikov

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Scott Morrow

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Burns