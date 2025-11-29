Recap: Jarvis' Hat Trick Helps Canes Hammer Jets

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - A trio of Seth Jarvis strikes and a four-goal third period helped the Carolina Hurricanes surge past the Winnipeg Jets for a 5-1 win at Lenovo Center on Friday.

For the first time since their meeting with the Jets last Friday, the Hurricanes potted the game's first goal when Jarvis roofed a slick setup from Shayne Gostisbehere at 16:06 of the opening frame. Carolina carried that lead to the game's midway point, only for Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele to take advantage of a turnover and level the score.

The deadlock set the stage for a tense final frame, where the Canes' territorial advantage finally broke through in a big way. Jordan Martinook bagged the game-winner with a quick snap shot from the high slot at 11:52, while Jarvis followed with a similar snipe just 47 seconds later.

Putting the cherry on top, Carolina's No. 24 completed his second career hat trick with an empty-netter at 18:57, and Alexander Nikishin added some late gravy with a seeing-eye shot that snuck through Thomas Milic in the final minute.

Between the pipes, Brandon Bussi may not have faced the heaviest of workloads in terms of shot totals, but his 12 saves included several high-quality stops, particularly when the game still hung in the balance.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Seth Jarvis' second career hat trick helped him hit the 20-point plateau in the fewest games of his career (24). Now with five goals in his last four games - tied for second in the NHL in that span - Jarvis leads the team with 15 tucks on the year.
  • Jarvis is the second player in team history (since relocation) to reach 15 goals in 24 games or fewer, joining Eric Staal, who pulled that off in 21 games en route to Carolina's Stanley Cup victory in 2005-06.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere recorded multiple points for the second straight game and stretched his point streak to three games. Since returning from injury on Nov. 11, Gostisbehere has recorded a point in seven of nine outings and leads all Hurricanes with 11 points in that span.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov logged a pair of helpers for his first multi-assist game since Feb. 8, 2025. Since notching his first point of the season on Oct. 28, Svechnikov co-leads the team in scoring with 14 points in 16 games.
  • Forward Justin Robidas notched his first point of the season with an assist on Alexander Nikishin's third-period goal. The 22-year-old has played four NHL games in his career, logging points in three of those (1G, 2A).
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi became the first goaltender in franchise history to record six wins in his first seven career starts with the club.

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook discussing how the team took a tied game in the third period to a four-goal win...

"I think we were just sticking with it. We got away from what we were doing good in the first and a little bit in the second. We kind of gave them some life. In the third, everybody made a conscious effort to get back to what was making us successful. That third period was just good, typical Canes hockey, which usually results in good things."

Jordan Martinook on Jarvis, while poking fun at his own terminology...

"That's cool, a hat trick against your hometown team. He's been a stud all year, and that - I know I'm using big words - personifies it... It's no surprise. We've seen it for years. He's a gifted goal-scorer. Whenever he gets a chance around the net, usually good things happen. I'm just super happy for him. He's an incredible guy, great teammate, and great guy to be around, and he leads us usually every night."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jarvis' goal-scoring uptick...

"I think it's him understanding to not always look off. He's the scorer on that line for me. Svech is too, but if you get that opportunity, (Jarvis) has a great shot, as we know. Sometimes, you have to be a little more selfish with the puck when guys are around the net, and I think that's kind of what his outlook is right now."

Rod Brind'Amour after his team went from not getting the puck to go in on Wednesday, to a four-goal third period tonight...

"It alleviates a lot of stress, right? Because we'd been playing well. We had one bad game in Buffalo. I didn't love it, but the rest of it was good hockey, right? Again, we hit a few posts, so it's easy to be discouraged when it's not working. These guys, they stick with it, and we got rewarded tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour on Brandon Bussi...

"It's not easy not knowing when your next start is. Since he's arrived on the scene, that's what it's been. (He's had) nothing but a great attitude, and at the end of the day, every start, he's been solid. That's exactly what you need. Tonight, it wasn't a lot of work, but when we needed a save, (his third-period save on Kyle Connor) is the play of the game. He's been great."

Brandon Bussi on moving to 6-1 through his first seven NHL starts...

"It's hard to win in this league, right? There's a lot of great talent out there. 6-1 is more of a reflection of the team than one individual, but overall, I'm pretty pumped."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will practice on Saturday. They'll then host the Calgary Flames for a 5 p.m. Sunday showdown.
  • Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Calgary | 5:00 p.m. ET | First Responders Night | Tickets | Parking

