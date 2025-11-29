Recap: Jarvis' Hat Trick Helps Canes Hammer Jets

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook discussing how the team took a tied game in the third period to a four-goal win...

"I think we were just sticking with it. We got away from what we were doing good in the first and a little bit in the second. We kind of gave them some life. In the third, everybody made a conscious effort to get back to what was making us successful. That third period was just good, typical Canes hockey, which usually results in good things."

Jordan Martinook on Jarvis, while poking fun at his own terminology...

"That's cool, a hat trick against your hometown team. He's been a stud all year, and that - I know I'm using big words - personifies it... It's no surprise. We've seen it for years. He's a gifted goal-scorer. Whenever he gets a chance around the net, usually good things happen. I'm just super happy for him. He's an incredible guy, great teammate, and great guy to be around, and he leads us usually every night."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jarvis' goal-scoring uptick...

"I think it's him understanding to not always look off. He's the scorer on that line for me. Svech is too, but if you get that opportunity, (Jarvis) has a great shot, as we know. Sometimes, you have to be a little more selfish with the puck when guys are around the net, and I think that's kind of what his outlook is right now."

Rod Brind'Amour after his team went from not getting the puck to go in on Wednesday, to a four-goal third period tonight...

"It alleviates a lot of stress, right? Because we'd been playing well. We had one bad game in Buffalo. I didn't love it, but the rest of it was good hockey, right? Again, we hit a few posts, so it's easy to be discouraged when it's not working. These guys, they stick with it, and we got rewarded tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour on Brandon Bussi...

"It's not easy not knowing when your next start is. Since he's arrived on the scene, that's what it's been. (He's had) nothing but a great attitude, and at the end of the day, every start, he's been solid. That's exactly what you need. Tonight, it wasn't a lot of work, but when we needed a save, (his third-period save on Kyle Connor) is the play of the game. He's been great."

Brandon Bussi on moving to 6-1 through his first seven NHL starts...

"It's hard to win in this league, right? There's a lot of great talent out there. 6-1 is more of a reflection of the team than one individual, but overall, I'm pretty pumped."