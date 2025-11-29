Recap: Jarvis' Hat Trick Helps Canes Hammer Jets

RALEIGH, N.C. - A trio of Seth Jarvis strikes and a four-goal third period helped the Carolina Hurricanes surge past the Winnipeg Jets for a 5-1 win at Lenovo Center on Friday.
For the first time since their meeting with the Jets last Friday, the Hurricanes potted the game's first goal when Jarvis roofed a slick setup from Shayne Gostisbehere at 16:06 of the opening frame. Carolina carried that lead to the game's midway point, only for Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele to take advantage of a turnover and level the score.
The deadlock set the stage for a tense final frame, where the Canes' territorial advantage finally broke through in a big way. Jordan Martinook bagged the game-winner with a quick snap shot from the high slot at 11:52, while Jarvis followed with a similar snipe just 47 seconds later.
Putting the cherry on top, Carolina's No. 24 completed his second career hat trick with an empty-netter at 18:57, and Alexander Nikishin added some late gravy with a seeing-eye shot that snuck through Thomas Milic in the final minute.
Between the pipes, Brandon Bussi may not have faced the heaviest of workloads in terms of shot totals, but his 12 saves included several high-quality stops, particularly when the game still hung in the balance.