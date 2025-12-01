Bussi Making Stops, Starting Strong In Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. - There are games within the game, and then there are also games before the games.

One of the games played during each NHL preseason is between the front offices of each club, when tough roster decisions must be made involving players who are required to go through waivers before they can be assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate. There are always teams that have openings due to injuries, and there are players who shine during exhibition play that may be revered as a better option than the existing ones for certain teams.

And while you may be able to sneak a player through on a day when the waiver list is light, that's never a guarantee, and trying to pull that off when your player is one of just a few could easily spell trouble. It's a slippery slope - particularly with goaltenders.

That exact situation is what transpired for the Carolina Hurricanes to conclude this year's training camp. When the Canes put a claim in for goalie Brandon Bussi on Oct. 5, it was merely as an insurance policy in case Cayden Primeau, who had two solid preseason starts, was snatched up by another club.

Had Primeau gone unclaimed, there is a world where the Canes would have turned around and placed Bussi back on waivers the following day - a common maneuver.

But the Toronto Maple Leafs had a need, and off went Primeau, leaving the Canes and Bussi to form a relationship on the fly.

Two months later, that relationship is beginning to evolve into something special, even if it started from a place of mystery.

"I didn't know much about him," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I knew the name because we'd talked about him a lot. I'd heard that name going around in the offseasons, but I had zero (idea). I'd never even seen him play."