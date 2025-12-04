Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Defenseman has 15 points (3G, 12A) in 17 games with the Wolves this season

Fensore_12-4_0001_JL106592

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Domenick Fensore from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fensore, 24, has appeared in one NHL game for the Hurricanes this season and has totaled 15 points (3g, 12a) in 17 AHL games with the Wolves. He played two NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25, including skating in his NHL debut at Montreal on April 16. On the AHL level, the Thornwood, N.Y., native registered 32 points (9g, 23a) in 67 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank second among club defensemen in goals, assists and points. The 5’9”, 175-pound blueliner has appeared in 123 career AHL games with Chicago, totaling 63 points (14g, 49a). Selected by Carolina in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Fensore spent four seasons at Boston University prior to turning professional, tallying 85 points (19g, 66a) in 122 collegiate games.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: December 4 vs. Toronto

Preview: December 4 vs. Toronto

Injury Report: Slavin Practices, Takes 'Step In The Right Direction'

Going 1-on-1 With Tim Gleason

Bussi Making Stops, Starting Strong In Raleigh

Recap: Bussi, Canes Outlast Flames In OT

Projected Lineup: November 30 vs. Calgary

Preview: November 30 vs. Calgary

Canes Assign Robidas To Chicago

Recap: Jarvis' Hat Trick Helps Canes Hammer Jets

Projected Lineup: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

Preview: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

Recap: Canes' Comeback Cut Short By Rangers

Projected Lineup: November 25 vs. NY Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes, Blue Cross NC And US Foods Provide Thanksgiving Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Families Across The Triangle

Preview: November 26 vs. NY Rangers

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Seth Jarvis "Showcase Game" Set For Wednesday