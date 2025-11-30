Preview: November 30 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season-long seven-game home stand on Friday, hosting the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center.
---
When: Sunday, Nov. 30
Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 15-7-2 (32 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 28
---
Flames Record: 9-14-3 (21 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)
Flames Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, Nov. 28