Preview: November 30 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season-long seven-game home stand on Friday, hosting the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 15-7-2 (32 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 28

---

Flames Record: 9-14-3 (21 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, Nov. 28