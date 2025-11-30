Preview: November 30 vs. Calgary

Canes eye a second win over a Canadian opponent this weekend

25-26_113025 CGY_16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season-long seven-game home stand on Friday, hosting the Calgary Flames at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 15-7-2 (32 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Nov. 28

---

Flames Record: 9-14-3 (21 Points, 8th - Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, Nov. 28

Last Time Out...

  • Seth Jarvis recorded his second career hat trick on Friday, leading the Canes to a 5-1 win over his hometown Winnipeg Jets.
  • The victory snapped a two-game skid for the team and was also helped along by Brandon Bussi turning away 12/13 and improving to 6-1.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov both chipped in with a pair of helpers as well.

Jumpin' Jarvy...

  • Jarvis' latest three-piece gives him 15 goals this season, tied for fifth among all NHL skaters. Only Nathan MacKinnon (20), Morgan Geekie (20), and Kirill Kaprizov (17), and Sidney Crosby (16) have more.
  • The only player in Canes' team history (since relocation) to reach 15 goals in fewer games was Eric Staal (21 games in 2005-06).

The Ghost With The Most...

  • Following his fifth multi-point game already this season on Friday, Shayne Gostisbehere improved his points-per-game to 1.20.
  • The only other defenseman in the league averaging better than a point per game are Cale Makar (1.28) and Quinn Hughes (1.10).

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov (lower-body injury) unavailable, the Canes have alternated between Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi. While Bussi has been steady, going 6-1 in his first seven NHL starts, Andersen has struggled, registering a record of 0-3-2 in his last five outings.
  • Should the rotation continue, today would be Andersen's turn. However, Bussi has been solid, and after a lighter workload on Friday, Rod Brind'Amour and Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder likely have the option to go either way today.

On The Other Side...

  • Coming to Raleigh with wins in four of their last five, this evening will be the penultimate battle in a five-game road trip for the Flames.
  • Although it hasn't been the season they'd hoped as a whole, some of their pieces have picked up their output in recent weeks. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has 12 points in his last seven games, pacing the group during that time.
  • Young goaltender Dustin Wolf has had some growing pains, but his partner Devin Cooley has been exceptional, posting a .930 save percentage in his nine appearances.
  • As a team, Calgary averages 2.42 goals per game this season, last among all NHL clubs. Part of that problem has been their power play, which comes in at 13.5%, 31st in the league.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jordan Staal missed the team's last three games with an illness. He was a full participant in Saturday's practice and could be available to play.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Winnipeg, but "didn't feel right" at morning skate. He has not dressed since then and is not expected to take part in tonight's tilt, with Brind'Amour noting on Nov. 25 that it's a similar ailment to the one Kochetkov dealt with earlier in the year.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the game on Nov. 14 with a lower-body concern. Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the injury is not considered long-term, though Kotkaniemi was placed on IR on Nov. 25. He resumed skating with the team in a no-contact jersey on Nov. 26 and has worked in each practice since.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning. On Nov. 28, Rod Brind'Amour said that the team was "getting positive feddback" from Slavin on his recovery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday. They'll practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before starting a stretch of three games in four nights against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. Toronto | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Assign Robidas To Chicago

Recap: Jarvis' Hat Trick Helps Canes Hammer Jets

Projected Lineup: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

Preview: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

Recap: Canes' Comeback Cut Short By Rangers

Projected Lineup: November 25 vs. NY Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes, Blue Cross NC And US Foods Provide Thanksgiving Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Families Across The Triangle

Preview: November 26 vs. NY Rangers

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Seth Jarvis "Showcase Game" Set For Wednesday

Canes Begin Season-Long Home Stretch On Wednesday

Recap: 'Flat' Canes Fall In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: November 23 at Buffalo

Preview: November 23 at Buffalo

Recap: Staal Strikes Twice As Canes Ground Jets

Canes Activate Chatfield From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 21 at Winnipeg

Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg