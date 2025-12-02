Injury Report: Slavin Practices, Takes 'Step In The Right Direction'

Kochetkov, Kotkaniemi also skate with the team

IR_Slavin_12-2

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice for practice on Tuesday, they did so with Jaccob Slavin joining them for the first time in nearly two months - albeit in a yellow, "no contact" jersey.

The star blueliner had been skating on his own before recent practices, working his way back from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him for all but two games this season. Rejoining the team represents a step forward, even if the path back to game action remains a longer one.

"I don't think Slavo's too close yet, but it's great to see him out there. That's his first practice [since the injury] with us. It'd be nice to get him in a real jersey if he was close, but at least it's a step in the right direction," offered Rod Brind'Amour after practice.

Slavin missed most of training camp with a similar ailment and did not play in any preseason contests. He managed to play the full duration of the team's season opener on Oct. 9, but was unable to finish the game on Oct. 11, and Brind'Amour revealed on Oct. 14 that Slavin would be 'out for a while.'

Despite missing one of their most important players for almost the entire season and suffering a slew of additional injuries on the blue line, the Canes have been able to cruise to a 16-7-2 record - tied for the third-most wins through the first 25 games of a season in franchise history.

And while Slavin still has a few more checkpoints to clear before he's back to full strength, skating with the group still provides a boost, both to his morale and the team's.

"I think that's the key, for him, to get in the mix again," continued Brind'Amour. "He'd been out for a couple of months. For our group, too, it's nice for them to see that we've got a guy coming [back] here hopefully soon. Everything we're doing now is to ramp him up."

As Slavin returned to practice in a yellow jersey, Jesperi Kotkaniemi was able to shed his for a standard sweater on Tuesday. The Finnish pivot has been on IR since Nov. 25 with a lower-body concern sustained on Nov. 14, but had been working with the team in a limited capacity since Nov. 26.

Brind'Amour struck a positive tone about Kotkaniemi's status after practice, saying he's "getting closer" to being available.

The good news continued between the pipes with Pyotr Kochetkov logging his first practice since "not feeling right" at morning skate in Winnipeg on Nov. 21. A similar issue to the one that held him out earlier in the year, Kochetkov's improved health could allow the Hurricanes to get back into a three-man rotation in net, though Brind'Amour is leaving the ball in his netminder's court as to when he'll be back.

"It's kind of up to him how he feels," said Brind'Amour. "We'll have a better update tomorrow, but hopefully he'll be in the mix here soon."

