Preview: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season-long seven-game home stand on Friday, hosting the Winnipeg Jets at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Friday, Nov. 28

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 14-7-2 (30 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, Nov. 26

---

Jets Record: 12-10-0 (24 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Nov. 26