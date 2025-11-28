Preview: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

Canes and Jets meet for the second consecutive Friday

Gameday 112825 WPG - H1 16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season-long seven-game home stand on Friday, hosting the Winnipeg Jets at Lenovo Center.

---

When: Friday, Nov. 28

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 14-7-2 (30 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, Nov. 26

---

Jets Record: 12-10-0 (24 Points, 6th - Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 4-3 Loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Nov. 26

Last Time Out...

  • A few mistakes cost the Canes on Wednesday, falling to the New York Rangers at home by a score of 4-2.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere scored for a second consecutive game, and Seth Jarvis scored his team-leading 12th of the season.
  • Carolina played without captain Jordan Staal, who missed a second contest in a row due to illness.
  • Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 out of 38 for the Rangers, while Frederik Andersen moved to 0-3-2 in his last five outings.

Powering Up..

  • For the first time this season, the Hurricanes have tallied power-play goals in three straight games. Operating at a 25% clip (3-for-12) in that span, it's a sign that the much-maligned man-advantage units may be finding their stride, even with some remaining room for improvement.
  • "It's been good for a while. Again, it doesn't get probably (the credit) it should," said Rod Brind'Amour after Wednesday's loss. "You're all around it, you deserve probably a little more out of it when we're playing well, and then you're going to go through stretches where it doesn't go well. But when it's going, you need to cash in a little more, and that's probably where we haven't succeeded."
  • One key to the recent success? Shayne Gostisbehere, who has notched Carolina's last two PPGs and co-leads NHL defensemen in power-play scoring since Nov. 21. Now up to 16 points in 14 games, Gostisbehere is one of just four NHL blueliners averaging a point per game (min. 10 GP).

In Net...

  • Should the Canes elect to continue rotating their netminders, today would be Brandon Bussi's turn, as Pyotr Kochetkov has not been "feeling right" over the last few days, and Frederik Andersen started on Wednesday against New York.
  • Bussi is 5-1 through his first six NHL starts. He's won his last three outings, coming over the Islanders, Maple Leafs, and the Jets just last week.
  • Conversely, the Canes could opt to go back to Andersen, who had a day between games.

On The Other Side...

  • Arriving in Raleigh after three straight losses, the Jets are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Despite their recent struggles, they've received a stellar start to their season from defenseman Josh Morrissey. Logging 24:36 per night, his 23 points only trail Cale Makar (30) for the most by a blueliner in the NHL.
  • In net, Eric Comrie and Thomas Milic carry the load with Connor Hellebuyck out due to injury. Comrie is 4-4, while Milic's first appearance will be his NHL debut.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jordan Staal missed the team's last two games with an illness. He skated during the team's optional practice on Thursday.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Winnipeg, but "didn't feel right" at morning skate. He has not dressed since then and is not expected to take part in tonight's tilt, with Brind'Amour noting on Nov. 25 that it's a similar ailment to the one Kochetkov dealt with earlier in the year.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the game on Nov. 14 with a lower-body concern. Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the injury is not considered long-term, though Kotkaniemi was placed on IR on Nov. 25. He resumed skating with the team in a no-contact jersey on Nov. 26.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will practice on Saturday. They'll then host the Calgary Flames for a 5 p.m. Sunday showdown.
  • Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Calgary | 5:00 p.m. ET | First Responders Night | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Recap: Canes' Comeback Cut Short By Rangers

Projected Lineup: November 25 vs. NY Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes, Blue Cross NC And US Foods Provide Thanksgiving Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Families Across The Triangle

Preview: November 26 vs. NY Rangers

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Seth Jarvis "Showcase Game" Set For Wednesday

Canes Begin Season-Long Home Stretch On Wednesday

Recap: 'Flat' Canes Fall In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: November 23 at Buffalo

Preview: November 23 at Buffalo

Recap: Staal Strikes Twice As Canes Ground Jets

Canes Activate Chatfield From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 21 at Winnipeg

Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg

Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

Prospect Report: Cerrato's Still Hot, Unger Sorum's Stepping Forward

Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago