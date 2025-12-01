Recap: Bussi, Canes Outlast Flames In OT

They Said It...

Nikolaj Ehlers elaborating on his game-winner...

"We were both coming in with a lot of speed and (Taylor Hall) wanted it on the outside. My thought was just to go to the net and give him the option. It was a great play by Hallsy."

Taylor Hall discussing the game as a whole...

"Before the game, they put up some analytics, and you could tell that they play some low-event hockey. They play a defensive style, and they're good at checking. There wasn't a lot of room in the O-zone tonight. Their record is what it is, but they played hard, and they gave us a really tough test. They forced us into making mistakes. They forced us into forcing plays. For a lot of the night, we didn't play the way we're accustomed to. I don't know how many breakaways or two-on-ones they had, but it was a lot. There are definitely some things to clean up, but it's two points, nonetheless."

Rod Brind'Amour on Bussi...

"He's been great for us. He's come up with the timely saves. That's how I sum it up. It's not like we've been leaving him out to dry or giving up 40 shots a night. It's not really that, but if there's a breakaway here or there, those are huge moments in tight games. Every game, it's almost been the same story. It's timely saves that allow us to have a chance, and that's what you ask for."

Brandon Bussi following his first perfect game...

"Any time you can get a shutout, it's a big team effort. I think we did a great job again, kind of like last game, minimizing their shots and their volume. And if I was needed, I came up with it."