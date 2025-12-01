Recap: Bussi, Canes Outlast Flames In OT

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brandon Bussi's first career shutout and Nikolaj Ehlers' goal at 3:52 of overtime helped the Carolina Hurricanes come out on the right side of a goaltending duel, topping the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Sunday.
Ehlers' dagger came after 60 minutes of largely low-event hockey, with the two clubs managing just 15 shots on goal apiece. But when danger arose either way, Bussi and Calgary netminder Devin Cooley were there to meet it, giving both teams a point in the standings and forcing a decision to come in the extra frame.
Recording the only two shots of overtime, Carolina took the second point on a well-played give-and-go between Ehlers and Taylor Hall, with the former slamming the puck through Cooley at the right post after Hall's cross-crease setup. Sean Walker picked up the secondary assist after springing that duo on the rush.
Bussi, meanwhile, deftly navigated another night that required more mental sharpness than physical, facing 15 or fewer shots for the second straight outing. But the 27-year-old had all the answers when questions were asked, earning the first goose-egg of his blossoming career.