Recap: Bussi, Canes Outlast Flames In OT

Carolina moves to 5-2 in OT/SO this season

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brandon Bussi's first career shutout and Nikolaj Ehlers' goal at 3:52 of overtime helped the Carolina Hurricanes come out on the right side of a goaltending duel, topping the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Sunday.

Ehlers' dagger came after 60 minutes of largely low-event hockey, with the two clubs managing just 15 shots on goal apiece. But when danger arose either way, Bussi and Calgary netminder Devin Cooley were there to meet it, giving both teams a point in the standings and forcing a decision to come in the extra frame.

Recording the only two shots of overtime, Carolina took the second point on a well-played give-and-go between Ehlers and Taylor Hall, with the former slamming the puck through Cooley at the right post after Hall's cross-crease setup. Sean Walker picked up the secondary assist after springing that duo on the rush.

Bussi, meanwhile, deftly navigated another night that required more mental sharpness than physical, facing 15 or fewer shots for the second straight outing. But the 27-year-old had all the answers when questions were asked, earning the first goose-egg of his blossoming career.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored the seventh overtime tally of his career and his first with Carolina. No other Danish player in NHL history has more than four overtime goals.
  • Goaltender Brandon Bussi earned his first career shutout and has won five straight starts, tying Cam Ward (5 in 2005-06) and Pyotr Kochetkov (5 in 2022-23) for the longest winning streak by a goalie in the first year of his NHL career in franchise history.
  • Already the first goaltender in franchise history to win seven of his first eight career starts with the club, Bussi is just the third netminder with seven wins through his first eight appearances of any kind with the Hurricanes or Whalers, joining Frederik Andersen (8 in 2021-22) and Martin Gerber (7 in 2005-06).

They Said It...

Nikolaj Ehlers elaborating on his game-winner...

"We were both coming in with a lot of speed and (Taylor Hall) wanted it on the outside. My thought was just to go to the net and give him the option. It was a great play by Hallsy."

Taylor Hall discussing the game as a whole...

"Before the game, they put up some analytics, and you could tell that they play some low-event hockey. They play a defensive style, and they're good at checking. There wasn't a lot of room in the O-zone tonight. Their record is what it is, but they played hard, and they gave us a really tough test. They forced us into making mistakes. They forced us into forcing plays. For a lot of the night, we didn't play the way we're accustomed to. I don't know how many breakaways or two-on-ones they had, but it was a lot. There are definitely some things to clean up, but it's two points, nonetheless."

Rod Brind'Amour on Bussi...

"He's been great for us. He's come up with the timely saves. That's how I sum it up. It's not like we've been leaving him out to dry or giving up 40 shots a night. It's not really that, but if there's a breakaway here or there, those are huge moments in tight games. Every game, it's almost been the same story. It's timely saves that allow us to have a chance, and that's what you ask for."

Brandon Bussi following his first perfect game...

"Any time you can get a shutout, it's a big team effort. I think we did a great job again, kind of like last game, minimizing their shots and their volume. And if I was needed, I came up with it."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Monday. They'll practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before starting a stretch of three games in four nights against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. Toronto | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

