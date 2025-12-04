Preview: December 4 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes will seek a third consecutive win as they continue their season-long seven-game home stand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

---

When: Thursday, Dec. 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 16-7-2 (34 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 1-0 Win (OT) over the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 30

---

Maple Leafs Record: 12-11-3 (27 Points, 6th - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Dec. 2