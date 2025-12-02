Going 1-on-1 With Tim Gleason

What do you make of Alexander Nikishin's first season?

Gleason: "He's a rookie and a first-year player in this league. He's going to have some growing pains. Defensively and through the neutral zone, his gaps and things like that, are always something that we're trying to get better at with him. It's a continued learning curve. How hard the defense has to work, what we ask of them, and all of the details back there, it takes time. I know he's 24 years old, but he's still new to this league. (Wednesday, Nov. 26) was a fairly decent game for him, and that's what you want to see. We're taking it game by game with him. He has the other side of it. He has a rocket (of a shot). He's good offensively when he has the puck. He's solid with it. So, it's all of the little things that we ask of him on the other side of the puck that will continue to be a growing process. We'll keep at it. There is something there. We just want to make sure these things are shored up, because if we can't do those things, where are we? That's what we're trying to do with him."

Joel Nystrom is another first-year guy and maybe someone you didn't expect to see this season. What do you like about his game?

Gleason: "He was one of those guys who I had heard a little bit about last year, and we didn't really think he'd be here, necessarily. Now, he's one of those guys that you'd have a hard time taking out. He's doing what we ask him to do. He has tight gaps, good partner work through the neutral zone, and good reads. He's not a big guy and doesn't have a big reach, but he's smart with his positioning. That really helps him. You can't complain about what he's come in with. From a coaching standpoint, I have no problem putting him against really anybody because of his reads. He's not someone who stands out to you, but if you look over his details in his game, they're very strong. For him to get even better, it's about continuing to get stronger and adding a little quick step here or there will help him. But overall, his game has been fairly solid for us."

He's unfortunately out of the lineup now, but what did you make of Charles Alexis Legault's short stint?

Gleason: "He did what he does well. That's what we wanted from him. He's a big guy. He's long. He has good partner work through the neutral zone. He's gapped up. That's what he does well. That's a strong point of his game. He was one of those guys who you knew what he did on a shift-by-shift basis. He wasn't a guy who was like, 'Oh my gosh' or did something offensively that was like, 'Holy cow.' There's no wow factor in his game, and that's fine because what he does, he does well. He gets up the ice, sets gaps, gets on the wall, and gets pucks out when he needs to get pucks out. He does help a little on the penalty kill because of his length and his reach. He's another guy who you didn't really think would be around, but (injuries happen). There are a couple of guys who have surprised us in that regard."