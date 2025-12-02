Going 1-on-1 With Tim Gleason

RALEIGH, N.C. - American Thanksgiving is seen around the league as an unofficial benchmark in the NHL's season.
It's still early in the season, but teams have seen enough to make assessments and gauge their standing compared to what they had hoped for when they arrived for training camp in September.
For both difficult and pleasant reasons, one of the biggest storylines for the Carolina Hurricanes this season has been their defense. Already utilizing 10 different players at the position - tied with the Lightning and Penguins for the most by an NHL team - it's been a handful for Assistant Coach Tim Gleason.
Of the 10 blueliners, four are first-year NHL players, and two are in their first year as Hurricanes. Aside from the first two games of the season, they've also been without their anchor, Jaccob Slavin.
When healthy, Shayne Gostisbehere (18 points in 16 games) has been among the best in the league.
Last week, we caught up with Gleason to discuss the state of the blue line and other items.