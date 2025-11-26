Projected Lineup: November 25 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forward Justin Robidas is expected to make his season debut for the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday when they host the New York Rangers.

Recalled on Tuesday night after it was revealed Jordan Staal was in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game due to illness, the 22-year-old Robidas has posted 12 points in 16 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) this season, ranking second on the team.

"He's a great kid. He's quick and competitive, and he's been playing like that since we've had him," Rod Brind'Amour said. "Obviously, it's not Jordo, but he's deserving of the chance."

On the blue line, K'Andre Miller is slated to face his former team after he was "nicked up" in Buffalo on Sunday. Working alongside Sean Walker at morning skate, there was a slight adjustment in the defensive pairings, pivoting from the usual combos of Miller with Jalen Chatfield and Walker with Shayne Gostisbehere.

In net, Frederik Andersen is in line to make his 13th start of the season. 0-2-2 in his last four, it will be the 20th game against the Rangers in his 13-year NHL career.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Jankowski - Martinook

Hall - Robidas - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Jordan Staal (Illness | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker