Projected Lineup: November 28 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brandon Bussi will seek a sixth win in seven starts when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Winnipeg Jets at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Bussi, 27, has won his last three outings, most recently posting 25 saves on 28 shots to backstop Carolina to victory in Winnipeg one week ago. Should he make that four in a row this evening, he'd be the first goaltender in franchise history with six wins through seven career appearances with the club.

Up front, the Canes remain without captain Jordan Staal, who will miss a third straight game due to illness. In his stead, Justin Robidas will again draw in for his fourth career game after making his season debut on Wednesday.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Jankowski - Martinook

Hall - Robidas - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Jordan Staal (Illness | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker