Recap: Canes' Comeback Cut Short By Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two-point performances by Sebastian Aho and Shayne Gostisbehere gave the Carolina Hurricanes a chance on Wednesday, but a stout showing from Igor Shesterkin helped the New York Rangers to a 4-2 win at Lenovo Center.
A 13-4 shot advantage in favor of Carolina told one story of the first 20 minutes, but the scoreboard told another, as Noah Laba's marker at 16:53 lifted New York to the game's first lead.
After the break, though, an early power play in the second period gave Carolina a golden opportunity, and for the second straight game, Gostisbehere got his team on the board and leveled the score at 5:04.
The deadlock lasted until two Rangers tallies separated by just 1:49 - with the second intermission sandwiched in between - boosted the visitors to what proved to be an unassailable advantage.
The Hurricanes controlled play throughout the remainder of the contest, highlighted by Seth Jarvis' short-side snipe at 10:53 to get within a goal, but their third-period dominance did not yield a tying tally. Will Cuylle's late empty-netter ultimately clinched two points for New York.
Making his 13th start of the season, Frederik Andersen turned aside 14 of 17 shots for the Hurricanes. At the other end, Shesterkin weathered a Carolina barrage with 36 saves on 38 shots.