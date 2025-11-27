Recap: Canes' Comeback Cut Short By Rangers

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the contest...

"We played really well. We played hard. We made a couple of mistakes. The D-zone coverage with a minute to go (in the second period), we blew the coverage. We can't do that against that line. We took a little breather (on their third goal). One on three, we just kind of back in, and then all of a sudden, you're giving the best players time, and that's not what we do. It ended up in the net, and that's kind of the game, right? We couldn't outscore the couple of mistakes we made.... Clearly, we needed to score on some of our chances. You can't have that many opportunities and not come away with more than what we did."

Sebastian Aho following the final horn...

"Hard-fought game. Two good teams going at it. Both teams had their looks, and obviously, they were able to squeeze a win here. The effort was definitely better than last game for us. A couple errors here and there, it cost us. The way we played was a step in the right direction."

K'Andre Miller on the team getting just three goals on 68 shots over the past two games...

"The puck's just not going in the net. We're getting our chances, we're getting shots, we're creating looks. Obviously, they have a pretty good goalie over there who made some pretty good saves. We're getting our looks. It's not going to be as easy as snapping the fingers every night, so I think we're going to have to figure out ways to work for our chances and keep finding ways to put the puck in the back of the net."

Rod Brind'Amour looking at the bigger picture...

"In this stretch of games, we had one poor game. That's it. Unfortunately, we haven't really gotten what we probably deserved, points-wise. That's tough. You've got to win games. It's always going to be about the details. You can have 10 good shifts, but that one that you let up, that's going to cost you the game. We have to eliminate those. We were in one tonight without Jordo. That's a big, big loss for us. It sets our team up a little differently, but you've got injuries, and you've got to deal with them."