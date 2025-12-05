Recap: Canes Lack 'Spark' In Loss To Leafs

They Said It...

Jordan Staal following the loss...

"I don't think we played bad, but I don't think we played great. We made a couple of mistakes, and it was in the back of our net. The one off the stanchion hurt. A couple of other ones just really didn't go our way. I think we had opportunities to get life - our power play could have gotten us going a little bit. I think there were a few other opportunities to get some momentum in this building, which we love to play in, but just really didn't. There was no spark tonight."

Rod Brind'Amour on the team not having a spark tonight...

"When you start right away, and you're down, it's tough. You're ready to go, and then the first one goes in, and then there's a weird bounce. It was an uphill battle right from the start."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing Frederik Andersen's night and the bigger picture of the game...

"It's tough because you don't really fault him on the goals. There was only a handful of really good, quality chances; they were just able to capitalize. That's what they do. That's a great team offensively. The second one was just a tough one, and now we're down two. They did a really nice job of just hunkering up, and they didn't have to open it up. Then we kind of tried to (open it up), and they capitalized... I don't blame Freddie for the goals. Their guy(s) had a good game... I think the game came down to (the fact that) we didn't capitalize on our chances. That's the difference, really."

Frederik Andersen elaborating on his difficult stretch...

"The way I look at it, I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers. It doesn't look good, obviously. We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game. Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I've said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better and I've gotten more wins. That's how I look at it. I try to be positive and move on."