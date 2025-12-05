Recap: Canes Lack 'Spark' In Loss To Leafs

RALEIGH, N.C. - A slow start snowballed into a lopsided loss for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, as they fell 5-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Lenovo Center.
The Canes found themselves facing an uphill battle just 53 seconds into the contest, as Toronto's Bobby McMann rattled the game's first shot off the post and in. An odd carom off the end boards then made matters worse, as a dump-in skipped out to the front of the net for a tap-in and a 2-0 Leafs lead.
Despite the score, Carolina controlled the lion's share of possession in the opening frame, and finally got rewarded at 15:45 when Seth Jarvis finished off a slick cross-crease feed from Shayne Gostisbehere to halve the deficit. But that momentum was flattened in the second period when two more Toronto tallies widened the gap to three goals at the 40-minute mark.
Unable to repeat the comeback magic from the clubs' last meeting a month ago, Carolina failed to further dent Toronto's goaltending in the third period, despite Dennis Hildeby being pressed into service in relief of an injured Joseph Woll for the final 20 minutes. A late empty-netter capped off the Leafs' win and denied the Canes a third straight victory.
Frederik Andersen recorded 19 saves on 23 shots, but fell to 0-4-2 in his last six starts.