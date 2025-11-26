Preview: November 26 vs. NY Rangers

Game to be simulcast on WRAL and other stations throughout the Carolinas

25-26_LeadGraphic_112625 NYR_16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes start a season-long seven-game home stand as the New York Rangers visit Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

---

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App, WRAL | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 14-6-2 (30 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Nov. 23

---

Rangers Record: 11-11-2 (22 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, Nov. 24

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes ran out of gas to end their four-game road trip, falling flat to the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 4-1 on Sunday.
  • Looking lackluster throughout, the Canes went into battle without captain Jordan Staal, who did not play due to illness.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere scored the lone goal for the club, recording his 14th point in his 13th game this season.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 20 shots.

Catch The Canes Around The Carolinas...

  • The Hurricanes have partnered with WRAL and FanDuel Sports Network to produce "Hockey For The Holidays" simulcasts for two upcoming games, starting with tonight's matchup with New York. The second of these games comes on Dec. 27 against Detroit.
  • In addition to the usual FDSN broadcast, the games will be carried on WRAL in Raleigh and on stations owned by Gray Media and Hearst Television in nine other cities around North and South Carolina.
  • For more information and to find out how to watch tonight's game in your city, click here.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov not "feeling right" over the last few days, Rod Brind'Amour said he does not expect the netminder to be available this evening. That would leave Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen as the two available options tonight.
  • Andersen, who started Sunday's game in Buffalo, has struggled lately, carrying a record of 0-2-2 in his last four starts and a 5-5-2 mark on the year.
  • Bussi is 5-1 through his first six NHL starts. He's won his last three outings, coming over the Islanders, Maple Leafs, and Jets.

On The Other Side...

  • Although the Rangers enter Wednesday's play at the bottom of the Metro, don't let their record fool you; they've been good on the road. In fact, their nine wins away from Madison Square Garden lead the Eastern Conference.
  • A bizarre trend, Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin lead the team with 16 points in 14 road games. Igor Shesterkin's .915 SV% is tied for the second-best among all NHL netminders when a visitor.
  • The group comes to Raleigh just 1-4 in their last five overall, though, snapping a four-game skid at home on Monday against St. Louis.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller was "nicked up" in Buffalo on Nov. 23 and did not practice with the team on Nov. 25. Rod Brind'Amour said after the skate that he's "hopeful" No. 19 can suit up this evening, but said his status "remains to be seen."
  • Forward Jordan Staal missed the game on Nov. 23 with an illness and, like Miller, did not skate with the team on Nov. 25. He is also questionable for tonight's game.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was scheduled to start on Nov. 21 in Winnipeg but "didn't feel right" at morning skate. He has not dressed since then and is not expected to take part in tonight's tilt, with Brind'Amour noting on Nov. 25 that it's a similar ailment to the one Kochetkov dealt with earlier in the year.
  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the game on Nov. 14 with a lower-body concern. Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the injury is not considered long-term, though Kotkaniemi was placed on IR on Nov. 25.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) will be "out for a while," as of Oct. 14. He was placed on IR on Oct. 21 and, as of Oct. 27, was "still a ways away" from returning.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their BLACK uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will practice on Thursday. They'll then host the Winnipeg Jets for a 5 p.m. Black Friday showdown.
  • Next Game: Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Winnipeg | 5:00 p.m. ET | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Seth Jarvis "Showcase Game" Set For Wednesday

Canes Begin Season-Long Home Stretch On Wednesday

Recap: 'Flat' Canes Fall In Buffalo

Projected Lineup: November 23 at Buffalo

Preview: November 23 at Buffalo

Recap: Staal Strikes Twice As Canes Ground Jets

Canes Activate Chatfield From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: November 21 at Winnipeg

Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg

Canes Partner With WRAL And FanDuel Sports Network For 'Hockey For The Holidays' Simulcasts

Prospect Report: Cerrato's Still Hot, Unger Sorum's Stepping Forward

Recap: Blake Shines, But Canes Fall In Shootout

Canes Assign Fensore To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

Injury Report: Chatfield Nearing Return

Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston