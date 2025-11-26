Preview: November 26 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes start a season-long seven-game home stand as the New York Rangers visit Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App, WRAL | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 14-6-2 (30 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, Nov. 23

Rangers Record: 11-11-2 (22 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, Nov. 24