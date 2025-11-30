Projected Lineup: November 30 vs. Calgary

Staal "hopeful" to draw back in; Bussi to make second straight start

25-26_ProjectedLineup_113025_CGY_16x9 (1)
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After missing three games due to illness, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal could return to the lineup as his club hosts the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was a full participant in yesterday's practice, operating in his usual role alongside Jordan Martinook, and Rod Brind'Amour said pregame that he is "hopeful" Staal can take part in today's tilt.

In net, Brandon Bussi will make back-to-back starts for the first time in his young career, looking to follow up his impressive showing in a 5-1 win over Winnipeg on Friday. That victory saw the 27-year-old become the first goaltender in franchise history to win six of his first seven career starts with the club, moving him to 6-1-0 on the year with an .899 SV% and 2.43 GAA.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller/Nikishin and Walker

