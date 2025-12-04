Projected Lineup: December 4 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - K'Andre Miller will be a game-time decision when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is dealing with an illness that could keep him out of the contest, leaving one of Mike Reilly or Domenick Fensore, who Rod Brind'Amour revealed will be recalled from Chicago this afternoon, to fill in on the blue line.

In net, Brind'Amour confirmed Frederik Andersen will make his 14th start of the season, seeking his sixth win of the season and first since Nov. 6. It's unclear if Brandon Bussi or Pyotr Kochetkov, who returned to full practice this week after missing almost two weeks of action, will back up Andersen.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Miller/Gostisbehere/Nikishin - Walker

Miller/Gostisbehere/Nikishin - Chatfield

Nikishin/Reilly/Fensore - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | Day-To-Day)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

TBD

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin