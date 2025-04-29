Canes Recall Martin From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Martin, 29, appeared in nine games with the Hurricanes during the regular season, earning a record of 3-4-1 with a 3.89 goals-against average and .846 save percentage. The netminder also registered a record of 20-8-2 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 31 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. The Oakville, Ont., native appeared in 19 NHL games in 2023-24 with Columbus and Carolina, registering a 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Selected by Colorado in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin has appeared in 66 career NHL games with Colorado, Vancouver, Columbus and Carolina, going 24-30-8 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.