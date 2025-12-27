Preview: December 27 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. - The top team in the Atlantic Division meets the top team in the Metropolitan Division on Saturday, as the Detroit Red Wings come to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

When: Saturday, Dec. 27

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 22-11-3 (47 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Dec. 23

Red Wings Record: 22-13-3 (47 Points, 1st - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Dallas Stars on Dec. 23