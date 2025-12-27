Projected Lineup: December 27 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to get two important pieces back in their lineup on Saturday when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Jordan Martinook, who has been out of the lineup since Dec. 17 with a lower-body injury, and William Carrier, who missed Tuesday's game against Florida due to illness, were both full participants in morning skate.

Should those two be back in the mix, the rest of the forward group takes a bit of a new shape, most notably with Logan Stankoven moving to Sebastian Aho's wing. As a trickle down, both Mark Jankowski and Jesperi Kotkaniemi would likely center their own line this evening.

On the back end, K'Andre Miller did not skate this morning and is considered a game-time decision. Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that the defenseman blocked a shot late in Tuesday's game and hasn't felt great following.

In the crease, Brandon Bussi is expected to get the nod once again. Looking to improve on his 11-1-1 start, the 27-year-old made a career-best 38 saves in his last appearance, Dec. 19 in Florida. Although it was another stellar performance, he took the shootout loss, snapping his nine-game win streak, which had matched a franchise record.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Stankoven

Ehlers - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Nikishin - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Reilly - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

K'Andre Miller (Lower-Body Injury | Being Re-evaluated)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Scratches

Bradly Nadeau

---

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal (Ehlers), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, and Stankoven with Nikishin and Walker