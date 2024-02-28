Canes Find A Way, Win In Minnesota

Chatfield Returns...

Looking to snap their two-game winless skid after the trip started with a shootout loss in Buffalo, the Canes welcomed back Jalen Chatfield to the lineup for the first time since February 17.

Drawing in for Tony DeAngelo, #5 missed four games due to an upper-body injury, but was needed to keep pace with a speedy Minnesota club.

Looking to create more offense after mustering just four goals in their last three games, Carolina got off to a good start. Claiming the game's first six shots on goal, they had Filip Gustavsson working and the Wild on their heels.

Then, a tripping minor to Teuvo Teravainen completely changed the makeup of the frame.

Tim Gleason's penalty killers were able to kill off the infraction, but during the momentum generated, Minnesota got the game's first goal.

Forcing the Canes to play from behind, they were able to respond before the end of the frame though. A Jaccob Slavin shot from the point stung a screening Jordan Martinook, but it left a rebound for Jordan Staal, who put it home to even the score.

Coming inside the final five minutes, it felt like Carolina was going to be able to get back to their locker room with a 1-1 score.

Instead, a harmless-looking shot from the point by Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin snuck through traffic and beat Pyotr Kochetkov in the final 30 seconds of the frame.

A deflating tally, it meant Rod Brind'Amour's group was trailing once again when they returned to the ice for the second period.