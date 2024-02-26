Canes Corner With Michael Bunting Set For March 6

Mark your calendar's for the show at Backyard Bistro

16x9 Bunting Canes Corner
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After the Canes return home from their current three-game road trip, it's soon time for another Canes Corner at Backyard Bistro!

First-year Hurricane Michael Bunting will sit down with Mike Maniscalco for a live broadcast on ESPN Radio 99.9 The Fan on Wednesday, March 6. The two will chat about the start of #58's time in Raleigh, the final month of the regular season, and more.

Seats in the main dining room will have a $20 entry fee per adult and $10 for kids. The fee will be applied toward food and drinks.

The show will begin at 7 p.m.

