Canes Corner With Michael Bunting Set For March 6

RALEIGH, NC. - After the Canes return home from their current three-game road trip, it's soon time for another Canes Corner at Backyard Bistro!

First-year Hurricane Michael Bunting will sit down with Mike Maniscalco for a live broadcast on ESPN Radio 99.9 The Fan on Wednesday, March 6. The two will chat about the start of #58's time in Raleigh, the final month of the regular season, and more.

Seats in the main dining room will have a $20 entry fee per adult and $10 for kids. The fee will be applied toward food and drinks.

The show will begin at 7 p.m.

To hear any of the six episodes of Canes Corner that have taken place this season, featuring Brent Burns, Martin Necas, Stefan Noesen, Seth Jarvis, Rod Brind'Amour, and Jordan Martinook, click here.