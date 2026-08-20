Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp Creates Community

Chris and Jen also love the community aspect. Sharing their experiences with the other families has been cathartic. The educational seminars are hugely beneficial, as they learn about things like new technologies and treatments. But what really stands out is how Chris and Jen can sit back and take a break from the challenges of navigating diabetes.

“Liam is very good, very mature for a 16-year-old kid. He's always handled it well. But we're still going to be the helicopter parents because of the disease,” Chris said. “We are. We worry so much the whole time. And really, you do kind of feel alone. So, when you go to that camp, everybody's going through the same thing. The best part is that they have all the certified diabetic educators that are there on the bench, so you know he's okay. We don't have to really worry.

“I mean, every single parent's still there with their phone, still looking, still wondering what's going on. But you can relax. They're getting taken care of.”

Not to mention when they aren’t inside the arena, the families get to take advantage of being at a nice resort in beautiful Florida.

“With the stress and expenses alone, most of these families never have the ability to take a vacation,” Chris said. “The Hoffmanns have made that possible.”

The McKernans have had such a good experience at T1T that even though Liam has aged out of the on-ice instruction, the Hoffmanns arranged for him to attend next year as an ambassador.

“I could run down an extremely long list of the amazing things the Hoffmanns provide for us at Type 1 Timer, but I will just simply say there is nothing out there anything like it,” Chris said. “My personal opinion is the Hoffmanns don’t do this for recognition or virtue signaling. They do this because they are just like us. They experience the same stresses we all do as Type 1 Diabetic parents. They do this because they are part of our community. We can’t thank them enough for this event.”

Word continues to spread about T1T, with this year’s registration reaching 110 campers, more than double the first year. One of those campers heard about it from Liam’s doctor after he got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this year. Their family ended up connecting with the McKernans, with the two boys getting a photo together.

“They got a picture. Liam's up here, and he got this little guy down here, and it was great,” Chris said.

“And he was so excited. They had a great experience,” Jen added. “They loved it because they said he was so excited to watch him on the ice and able to see how far he could go. Being diabetic, he doesn't have to give anything up. You could still do everything. It’s just a little more difficult.”

That feeling of empowerment is what the Hoffmanns want everyone participating to take away.

"Every year this camp grows, and every year I'm reminded why we started it," Megan Hoffmann said. "These kids show up ready to work, ready to compete, and ready to support each other — Type 1 diabetes doesn't slow any of them down on or off the ice. This is more than a camp; it's a truly special community where every athlete knows they're understood, encouraged, and never alone."

For more information on the camp, visit T1hockey.com.