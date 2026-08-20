Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp Creates Community

During this year’s Type 1 Timer (T1T) Hockey Camp, camper Liam McKernan took the bus to the rink as usual – and encountered a special guest upon arrival. Liam quickly texted a heads up to his dad, Chris, a longtime Penguins season ticket holder.
“He said, (Dan) Muse is here!” Chris recounted. “I was like, oh my God! It was really neat having the Pens connection.”
The Penguins head coach, along with goalie coach Andy Chiodo, traveled to Florida to offer their support and expertise at the only hockey camp in the United States built specifically for young athletes living with Type 1 diabetes. It was founded by Pittsburgh Penguins Team Governor & Chairman Geoff Hoffmann, his wife Megan, and their eldest son Henry after he was diagnosed 10 years ago at age 7.
“The first thing he asked us was, am I still going to be able to play sports? Can I still play hockey?” Megan said. “And the resounding answer from us was, yes. We were determined to make life as normal for him as possible.”
As the Hoffmann family owns the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, the camp has been held at the club’s home rink of Hertz Arena. When their ownership group expanded in 2026 to include the Penguins, Geoff knew they had a unique opportunity for T1T’s fifth year.
“That was to combine the best of what's happening in Pittsburgh along with what we're doing here to drive awareness and support for the Type 1 diabetic community, especially those that play hockey,” Hoffmann said. “Coach Muse and Coach Chico raised their hands to want to get involved and come down and offer their guidance, coaching and time to pay it forward to these young players.
“I can't express how much it meant to us that they were in attendance. They were so generous with their time, and it's not lost on me that it was a weekend during their offseason. We're so fortunate to have found a franchise that has the same family energy that we bring to our family of companies, the Everblades, Type 1 Timer, and now, the Penguins."