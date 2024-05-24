St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success

jackstivany
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Growing up in Manhattan Beach, California, Jack St. Ivany loved the Los Angeles Kings.

The defenseman has skated with some of their players at the team’s practice facility since he was 16, “and being at that age, it’s cool being able to play with guys that you idolize, and you'd go to their games,” St. Ivany said. “And it’s been nice to train with some of the best players in the world. Just to see their skill level and what you need to improve on to reach that level.”

Last year, Drew Doughty – the player St. Ivany most looked up to – took him aside after one of their sessions. At that point, St. Ivany was entering the second and final season of his entry-level contract with the Penguins, and had yet to earn a call-up with Pittsburgh.

The two-time Stanley Cup Champion and Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top blueliner “just kind of talked about having confidence and how much that goes a long way,” St. Ivany said. “Having a guy like that to take the time to talk to you, it really means a lot, and just kind of gave me that little extra edge to come into camp and be ready to go.”

St. Ivany put together an impressive body of work that culminated in him making his NHL debut on March 22 in Dallas and appearing in 14 total games down the stretch. He quickly earned the coaching staff’s trust as a reliable third-pair defenseman, which helped earn him a three-year contract extension earlier this week.

“I was excited. It's definitely something that after the season I was thinking about, so it's nice to get it all wrapped up and just be able to focus now on training and preparing for next season,” St. Ivany said.

St. Ivany initially joined the Penguins organization as a college free agent following four NCAA seasons split between Yale and Boston College. He had heard good things, and reality has lived up to expectations for the 24-year-old.

“It's been really enjoyable. Obviously, you hear that it's a first-class organization,” St. Ivany said. “But really, until I truly experienced it, I didn't really know how everything was – and yeah, it's really just an unbelievable organization. You get every tool, every asset you need to help you be successful. Beyond that, it's just great staff, great teammates, so it was just kind of the perfect fit.”

After appearing in 63 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in his first professional season, St. Ivany returned for the 2023-24 season armed with that extra poise, and played a much more consistent game.

St. Ivany’s performance, paired with being a right-handed shot, helped him get the opportunity he’d been working towards. His style of play helped St. Ivany seize it, as his game lends itself well to the NHL level, and he worked to keep things simple. “He’s a mobile guy, he defends real well,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said of St. Ivany, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds. “He’s got a good stick, he’s been helpful on the penalty kill, he thinks the game pretty well. We think he’s defended the rush in particular pretty well.”

Once Pittsburgh’s season ended, St. Ivany returned to WBS for their playoff run. Penguins management's message was that continuing his strong play would put him in a better spot come training camp.

Unfortunately, WBS got eliminated in the first round by Lehigh Valley, with St. Ivany calling it a “frustrating” finish. “We felt that we put a pretty good body of work together for most of the season, and we felt we were one of the best teams in the league. So, just to kind of go out like that, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” he said. “It just gives you more motivation to work hard in the summertime so that doesn't happen.”

After returning home, St. Ivany took some time away from the ice to let his body heal and mind recover from the grind of a season spent in both the AHL and NHL, saying it felt like there was a game almost every day. He’s since been able to reflect on the past year, sorting through the whirlwind of emotions, with pride coming to the forefront.

“It's something that I always dreamed of, is making it to that level,” St. Ivany said. “You can be so close for a while, but it seems so far at the same time. So, being able to accomplish that and prove to myself that I'm able to play at that level was something that I'm really proud of, and it was really fun for my family and friends to experience with me. So, yeah, looking back, it's just nothing but great emotions.”

Right now, St. Ivany is spending five days a week in the gym with his trainer, strength and conditioning coach Chad Moreau, as the defenseman feels he needs to work on his overall physical strength. That will turn into four days paired with two days on a turf field to work on his quickness. Come July and August, they’ll incorporate more skating at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo with veterans like Doughty, Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore and kids that St. Ivany grew up with in California, Chicago's Cole Guttman and Vegas' Brendan Brisson.

St. Ivany is looking forward to September, knowing that he has a strong chance of making the team out of training camp if he goes out and performs – “so it’s just really doing anything I can to get myself to that position. I know that there'll be other guys there that I'm going to be competing against. So, you know, it's full steam ahead and do whatever I can to make the team.

“Then it's just do whatever you can to win games. We weren't too happy with how the season ended, and I know that we have way too many good players in that locker room to be watching hockey right now. So yeah, first and foremost, go in with the mindset that no one's going to take the spot away from me and that's my spot to have. Then beyond that, it's just full steam all the way till the end of it.”

News Feed

Penguins Sign Defenseman Filip Kral to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Jonathan Gruden to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact