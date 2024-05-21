Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a three-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2026-27 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

St. Ivany, 24, played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, totaling 15 points (4G-11A) in 54 games. He made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh against Dallas on March 22 and appeared in 14 games with the Penguins, recording one assist.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound defenseman has appeared in 117 career AHL games with the WBS Penguins over two professional seasons, totaling 23 points (4G-19A). St. Ivany also appeared in two playoff games with WBS this season.

The Manhattan Beach, California native played four seasons of collegiate hockey in the NCAA, split between Yale University (2018-20) and Boston College (2020-22). In 115 career college games, St. Ivany recorded 12 goals, 48 assists and 60 points. The defenseman had his best season in 2021-22 with Boston College, establishing career highs in games played (35), assists (20) and points (24), and was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, St. Ivany played in 106 games with the Sioux Falls Stampede (2016-18) of the United States Hockey League, where he notched 46 points (7G-39A).

The defenseman represented his home country at the 2019 World Junior Championship, helping Team USA to a silver medal.

St. Ivany was initially drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.  He joined the Penguins organization when he signed a two-year, entry-level contract as a free agent on August 20, 2022.

