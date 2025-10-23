Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Pittsburgh captain 5 away from becoming 9th player in NHL history to reach mark

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby lives in rarefied air, even if he doesn’t want to admit it.

At age 38, the Pittsburgh Penguins center has 1,695 NHL points (629 goals, 1,066 assists) in 1,359 regular-season games. Five more and he’s the ninth player with 1,700.

It’s a list made up of Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Mario Lemieux (1,723).

Crosby is a natural fit. Most would agree.

“I don’t,” Crosby told NHL.com. “I don’t put myself in that category at all. I think they’re in a whole other category of their own. ... I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way.”

Crosby will inevitably reach 1,700, whether or not he feels deserving. He could get closer when the Penguins face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

It will be downplayed, as always. Substantial milestones are often dismissed as “nice numbers.” They’ve been coming at a rapid clip for a few years.

Crosby scored his 500th goal on Feb. 15, 2022. He got to 1,500 points on April 8, 2023, with two goals and an assist against the Detroit Red Wings.

On Oct. 16, 2024, he passed 1,600 points with a goal and two assists against the Buffalo Sabres. The second assist set up longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin’s 500th goal. After the game, Crosby directed all attention to Malkin.

Crosby had one goal and three assists on Dec. 23, 2024, to tie Lemieux (1,033) for the most assists in Penguins history. He passed Lemieux six days later.

On March 27, a 20th season averaging at least a point per game was clinched, passing Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Crosby scored in a third straight game Tuesday to reach 1,896 points (700 goals, 1,196 assists) in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, setting a Penguins record by passing Lemieux (1,895 points; 766 goals, 1,129 assists) for the seventh most total points all-time.

“Took me probably 500 more games,” Crosby said after the 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Pretty close. Crosby has played 1,539 games between the regular season and playoffs; Lemieux retired at 1,022. That doesn’t make it less impressive.

And if Crosby won’t brag, other Penguins will.

“Just got to keep it going,” said defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby’s teammate since 2006. “When you’re at that age, and you play at this level still, you’re going to catch those big names on the board. Well, now there’s nothing more to beat on our team, pretty much. But that’s the type of player that he is. He’s always looking to be better and thrive even more.”

VAN@PIT: Crosby sets new Penguins scoring record with goal

It’s got the Penguins (5-2-0) off to a hot start after missing the playoffs the past three seasons.

“You know the reputation just from working in the League and just the reputation, in general,” said coach Dan Muse, hired June 4 to replace Mike Sullivan. “Everybody talks about just his drive and his professionalism, and how it’s every day. It’s been great to be able to be here and be seeing it firsthand. You can see why he’s been doing it as long as he has and at such a high level for this long.

“It’s the day-to-day, just the way he prepares, the focus in every single practice, the focus in everything he does. It’s been amazing to see. I think it’s great just for all the other players, too, in the organization to have somebody that’s just driving things on a daily basis like that.”

At some point, they’ll likely watch Crosby pass Lemieux in regular-season points. He’s 28 behind with eight points (four goals, four assists) in his first seven games this season.

The numbers might not mean much to Crosby. But the names do, whether it’s Lemieux, Gretzky, Yzerman or others.

At some point, someone will feel the same when closing on a number tied to Crosby.

“I think that’s what’s really special,” Crosby said. “I mean, I love the game. I love the history of the game, you know, the tradition side of it. I think that you go throughout the history of hockey, everyone had people they looked up to or people that they feel like made an impact in the game. So, to be associated that way, I think that means more than anything, for sure.”

It’s difficult to predict how many more milestones will fall. Signed through 2026-27 on a two-year, $17.4 million contract agreed to on Sept. 16, 2024, Crosby has at least 91 points in each of his past three seasons.

Even in his 21st season, the Penguins captain hasn't implied the end is imminent. It is closer than the beginning, though.

However, when it is over, and he looks back, the numbers aren’t what will be remembered.

“I think just trying to be a good role model, good example, good teammate,” Crosby said. “There’s a lot of different ways to do that. I think when you’re in the position we’re in, you have a pretty good opportunity to help make a difference on and off the ice. So, I think those things you try to keep in mind, regardless of playing in the NHL or not.

“Those are things that I think when you grow up playing for teams or you’re playing for your community, your local team, you still try to represent them well and you try to help your community and represent your community. So, I think when you get to the NHL, it’s on a much greater stage, but it’s the same thing.”

