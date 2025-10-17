2025 NHL Global Series Sweden weekend schedule announced

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and Live Nation today announced the full program for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, taking place November 14–16 in Stockholm.
In addition to the two regular-season games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators at Avicii Arena on Friday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 16, fans can look forward to a weekend of entertainment across the city, including the NHL Global Fan Tour in Kungsträdgården, a family-friendly Open Practice, and a major concert with Bolaget at Hovet.
The NHL Global Fan Tour will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 16, bringing fans closer to the game with interactive skill zones, photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup®, player appearances and official NHL merchandise. Entry is free of charge.
On Saturday, Nov. 15, fans of all ages can attend the Open Practice at Avicii Arena – a unique, family-friendly opportunity to see NHL stars live on the ice ahead of Sunday’s game. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.se, priced at SEK 230 (including SEK 10 donation to Barncancerfonden) plus service fee.
That same evening, Swedish chart-toppers Bolaget bring their explosive live show to Hovet as part of the Global Series weekend. Known for record-breaking streams and high-energy performances, Bolaget’s concert adds a major live-music highlight to the weekend in Stockholm. Tickets for the concert are available now at LiveNation.se, with all ages welcome on seated stands and 18+ on the floor.
Additional tickets for both NHL Global Series games at Avicii Arena have also been released and are on sale now at LiveNation.se.
EVENT SCHEDULE
NHL Global Fan Tour – Kungsträdgården
November 14–16
Free entry – no ticket required
Game 1 – Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators – Avicii Arena
Friday, November 14
Additional tickets released and on sale now at LiveNation.se
Open Practice – Avicii Arena
Saturday, November 15
Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.se
SEK 230 (including SEK 10 charity donation to Barncancerfonden) + service fee
Family-friendly event giving fans of all ages the chance to see the players live on ice ahead of Sunday’s matchup
Bolaget – Hovet
Saturday, November 15
Tickets available now at LiveNation.se
All ages welcome on seated stands; 18+ on the floor
Game 2 – Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Avicii Arena
Sunday, November 16
Additional tickets released and on sale now at LiveNation.se