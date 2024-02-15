Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"

Rickard-Rakell-vs-FLA-Florida-Panthers-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Florida Panthers extended their franchise-record road win streak to nine games on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, defeating the Penguins by a score of 5-2 – their third straight setback.

“I think tonight's a hard one to evaluate, to be honest with you. It was kind of a wacky game,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “Obviously, we got to win games, so whatever that takes. But the Winnipeg and Minnesota games, we're in the game and we’re a goal away from it being a different outcome. Tonight was just a weird one. It’s a hard one to evaluate.”

Pittsburgh’s head coach had the same assessment.

“It wasn't like we were under siege or anything. We just gave up some untimely goals,” Mike Sullivan said. “I thought the power plays had some opportunities to get us going early in the game. We didn't execute at all, I don't think we handled their pressure very well. They’re a real aggressive kill. I think we could have done a better job there.”

Rookie defenseman John Ludvig got the first goal of his NHL career, while Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel, who was originally credited, and now has the primary assist, left the game with around 12 minutes to go.

"He's being evaluated right now for an upper-body injury. That's all I have for you,” Sullivan said.

After a low-event first period, Pittsburgh’s fortunes turned on a tough sequence early in the second, which began with the teams 4-on-4 after roughing minors to Evgeni Malkin and Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the horn.

The Penguins came out strong and generated a number of chances, drawing a penalty and appearing to score 10 seconds in… before Rickard Rakell’s tally got successfully challenged for a high stick before the goal. It would have been his first goal since Jan. 8 in Philadelphia.

The Penguins remained on the power play and had a glorious chance in the final seconds that they just couldn’t corral. The Panthers went the other way – going back to full strength on the way – and got on the board. They added to their lead exactly 34 seconds later.

“We got that goal disallowed... it's the right call. But they got two quick ones, and that deflated us a little bit too much,” Marcus Pettersson said.

The Penguins struggled to do that, as Florida scored a total of four unanswered goals in the first 13:02 of the period. Pittsburgh did start to chip away late in the middle frame, with Rust officially getting his team on the board despite another coach’s challenge, this one for goalie interference.

The call on the ice stood, but Bobrovsky responded with an unreal save to keep a re-direct from Guentzel from going over the line. Jarry also pulled out some heroics by denying Matthew Tkachuk on a breakaway.

Jarry was the recipient of a tough bounce early in the third, when a puck deflected and went high in the air before dropping into the net. Ludvig quickly responded with his tally, one he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

“It’s a cool feeling for sure, something you want your whole life,” he said. “But yeah, all I really care about right now is just getting some wins, and that's all anyone in this room cares about, so we got to find a way to do that.”

News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

"He Smoked Him Like a Bad Cigar!"

Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Catching Up with Brayden Yager

Player Essentials: Erik Karlsson

Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

Player Recommendations for the Bye Week and Beyond

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Scheduled for February 6 Versus the Winnipeg Jets

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

Penguins Celebrate Eller's Milestone Night with Overtime Win

Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (01.26.24)

Penguins Acquire Forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Will Butcher

Night of Assists Soars to New Heights with 'Hometowns and Hangouts' Theme

Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Foundation Sports Matter Program

Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

Game Preview: Penguins at Coyotes (01.22.24)

Pirates' Jack Wilson and Son Jake Pay It Forward to Sidney Crosby

Golden Knights Produce Third-Period Comeback against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship

Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor

Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point

Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina

Penguins Announce Time Change to Home Game Versus Seattle Kraken on January 15