Penguins to Appear on National TV 20 Times in 2026-27

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins will open the 2026-27 season on national TV with a 7:30 PM tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers on TNT at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday, September 30. The full 2026-27 broadcast schedule, which includes 20 nationally broadcasted games for the Penguins, was announced today by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports.

Pittsburgh's nationally televised games include four games on ESPN, five games on ABC, one game exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu as well as 10 games on TNT.

Locally, SportsNet Pittsburgh enters its fourth season as the exclusive home of Penguins Hockey. Josh Getzoff will return as the play-by-play broadcaster, working alongside a rotating analyst duo of Colby Armstrong and Phil Bourque. 

Fans can stream Penguins games on SportsNet Pittsburgh via a direct subscription to SNP 360. Fans who already have SportsNet Pittsburgh in their TV package can download the SNP 360 app to watch on the go or on their connected TV device for free. For fans who choose to subscribe directly, there is a season pass available for just $99.99 to watch the Penguins all season long. To learn more and sign up, visit www.getSNP360.com.

SportsNet Pittsburgh begins its coverage of the 2026-27 regular-season campaign with the team's home opener on Saturday, October 3 against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans can listen to all Penguins games on the radio on the club's flagship station, 105.9 'The X' and the Penguins Radio Network. Joe Brand will handle play-by-play duties with Phil Bourque providing color commentary.

Below is the full list of Pittsburgh's nationally televised games:

Penguins 2026-27 National TV Appearances
September 30 – Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia (TNT)
October 7 – Pittsburgh @ Washington (TNT)
November 27 – Pittsburgh @ Buffalo (TNT)
December 8 – Chicago @ Pittsburgh (TNT)
December 10 – Pittsburgh @ Florida (ESPN)
January 12 – Colorado @ Pittsburgh (ESPN+)
January 13 – Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders (TNT)
January 18 – Washington @ Pittsburgh (TNT)
January 31 – Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh (ABC)
February 28 – NY Rangers @ Pittsburgh (TNT)
March 4 – Pittsburgh @ Florida (ESPN)
March 6 – Pittsburgh @ Boston (ABC)
March 7 – Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders (TNT)
March 11 – Boston @ Pittsburgh (TNT)
March 13 – Washington @ Pittsburgh (ABC)
March 14 – Detroit @ Pittsburgh (TNT)
March 20 – Pittsburgh @ NY Rangers (ABC)
April 3 – Philadelphia @ Pittsburgh (ABC)
April 4 – Pittsburgh @ Washington (ESPN)
April 6 – Pittsburgh @ NY Rangers (ESPN)

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