Penguins Announce 2026.27 Gate Giveaway Promotional Schedule

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2026.27 home schedule will feature 16 fan-favorite gate giveaways throughout the season, enhancing the PPG Paints Arena game experience.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include two Evgeni Malkin-themed giveaway items, including an Evgeni Malkin Talking Bobblehead presented by The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation on January 23 versus Vancouver and an Evgeni Malkin Coffee Table Book presented by Highmark on February 28 against the Rangers. In addition, fans will be able to take home a Mike Lange Catchphrase Alarm Clock on December 5 versus New Jersey, celebrating the legacy of the former voice of the Penguins.

The Penguins will celebrate the team’s 60th anniversary with special in-game moments throughout the year beginning with the home opener versus the Montreal Canadiens. Commemorative anniversary giveaways include a 60th anniversary poster on December 18, followed by a 60th anniversary patterned shirt giveaway on March 14, presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress.

Other notable gate giveaways include a Magnetic Schedule presented by UPMC to be given out at the home opener on October 3 versus Montreal, a Team Calendar presented by Highmark on October 5 against Winnipeg, an Iceburgh Building Blocks Set presented by PPG on October 24, a Trick-or-Treat Tote for all kids 14 and under on October 29 versus Utah, a kitchen apron presented by Giant Eagle on November 25 and an Iceburgh loaf pan presented by UMPC Heart and Vascular Institute on February 25. 

The team’s second annual ‘Hall of Fame Game’ will be held against the Ottawa Senators on November 14, where the team will induct the recently announced Class of 2026 of the Penguins Hall of Fame. The game will also include a Hall of Fame Mystery Bag Charm gate giveaway where fans will take home one of this year’s inductees:  Marc-Andre Fleury, Jim Rutherford, and Larry Murphy. Then on January 31, the Penguins will recognize the 10-year anniversary of the 2017 Stanley Cup Championship team with a pre-game ceremony, with all fans in attendance receiving a commemorative championship ring presented by GEICO.

To view the full list of gate giveaways, click here. This season’s theme nights and ticket packages will be announced at a later date.

The Penguins open their 2026.27 regular-season home slate with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on October 3 at PPG Paints Arena. Single game tickets for the home opener and all home games are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com/penguins. In addition, full and half season memberships, along with 12-Packs, group experiences and premium packages are available. Fans can visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets to learn more. The 2026.27 Penguins season is presented by UPMC.

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