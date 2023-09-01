Penguins and FNB Announce 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

"The FNB Small Business Development Camp is a natural extension of our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and our shared commitment to the local communities we serve," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Small businesses are powerful economic engines, generating personal and community wealth, innovation and pride. Building up entrepreneurs and their ventures in the Pittsburgh region contributes to a positive economic impact and sustainable growth in our headquarters city."