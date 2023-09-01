Penguins and FNB Announce 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

News Feed

The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, have partnered to develop the FNB Small Business Development Camp, designed to assist locally owned small businesses in the Pittsburgh area, it was announced today by President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

Five local businesses will be selected to participate in a six-week training program consisting of educational speakers, workshops and classes providing guidance and insight on how to sustain, scale and advance their business. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and work directly with executives and experts at FNB, the Penguins and Riverside Center for Innovation (RCI).

As part of the six-week program, industry experts will cover various topics including financial services and resources available to small businesses, pricing models, general marketing, finding and attracting investors for businesses, building and managing a team, and general pitch preparation.

At the end of the program, each business will present a "pitch" to an expert panel of judges, with the top-three groups receiving a share of a $50,000 grant towards their operations, and all five companies will receive marketing opportunities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"The FNB Small Business Development Camp is a natural extension of our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and our shared commitment to the local communities we serve," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Small businesses are powerful economic engines, generating personal and community wealth, innovation and pride. Building up entrepreneurs and their ventures in the Pittsburgh region contributes to a positive economic impact and sustainable growth in our headquarters city."

Local business owners who are interested in participating in the F.N.B. Small Business Development Camp are encouraged to nominate their company here. Submissions will be accepted now through September 15.

Additional details on the overall program, including business eligibility and prizing, can be found here.