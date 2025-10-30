Inside Scoop: Mall of America

escape-room
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

You could easily spend an entire day at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, the largest in the entire Western Hemisphere. And on Wednesday, some of the Penguins did just that.

Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Ryan Shea, Parker Wotherspoon, Harrison Brunicke and Owen Pickering began the team day off with a mini golf tournament. They did it in a similar style to the Ryder Cup, where players from Europe compete against players from the United States. Marc-Andre Fleury joined in on the fun, as he and his family live in the area following three-plus seasons with the Wild.

From there, they parted ways with Flower and went to The Escape Game at Mall of America in Minneapolis, which has been called “The Disney World of escape rooms,” according to their website.

After finishing the first one, Brazeau, Acciari, Wotherspoon and Shea recruited Connor Clifton for another escape room experience. And then there were three, as Brazeau, Wotherspoon and Acciari did a third.

Brazeau, who spent time in Minnesota after being acquired at last year's trade deadline, seemed to be the ringleader of this whole excursion. When asked who did well, Brazeau said, "I thought Cookie (Acciari) was pretty good at it." However, Brazeau was decidedly not thrilled with the rookies’ performance, calling Pickering and Brunicke out.

“They did nothing, those two kids. Nothing!” Brazeau laughed. “Useless! They would have been stuck in there all day.”

Which is kind of funny, considering that Pickering seems to be somewhat of a veteran when it comes to escape rooms. He’s done a few with his fellow young guys Rutger McGroarty, Avery Hayes and Tanner Howe - with P.O Joseph making an appearance for one as well.

Meanwhile, Kris Letang teamed up with the coaches for an escape room experience, as he's good friends with Nick Bonino and has known Rich Clune for a long time. Rumor has it that a souvenir sticker was placed on the back of assistant video coach Troy Paquette after they finished, while Bonino was tagged with one this morning at the game-day skate.

All in all... a great day for mini golf and escape rooms. Now, it’s a great day for hockey.

News Feed

Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau

Game Preview: 10.16.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

Game Preview: 10.14.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dad Strength for Justin Brazeau

Milestone Moment: Kindel Scores First NHL Goal

Musings: Rangers 6, Penguins 1 (Sullivan's Return)

Game Preview: 10.11.25 vs. New York Rangers

David Blackburn Celebrates 64 Years of Service at PPG Paints Arena as Beloved Usher and Ticket Taker

Xfinity Named Official Internet, Video, and Mobile Provider of the Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG Paints Arena

Two Games, Two Milestones for Harrison Brunicke

Musings: Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (Home Opener)

Penguins Unveil New Gold Third Jersey at Tonight’s Home Opener

Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple