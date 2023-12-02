Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (12.02.23)

Game Notes

Jake Guentzel has points in 15 of his last 17 games (6G-13A). Since this stretch began on Oct. 24, only Sidney Crosby (11G-9A) has more points than his 19.

Guentzel has 26 points (10G-16A) in 26 career regular-season games against the Flyers. If you include postseason games, Guentzel has 39 points (16G-23A) in 32 games.

Erik Karlsson (18) is on the brink of hitting the 20-point plateau. He is looking to become the fourth player on Pittsburgh to accomplish this feat, joining Sidney Crosby (25), Jake Guentzel (25) and Evgeni Malkin (20). Only Edmonton (5), Tampa Bay (5), Vancouver (5), Toronto (4) and Colorado (4) have more players with 20-plus points.

Since entering the league in 2006.07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (49). He has points in eight of his last 10 games (2G-9A) against Philadelphia. His plus-36 versus the Flyers is second best in NHL history behind only Bobby Orr (+37).

Matt Nieto has contributed three points (3A) in his last six games. Only Jake Guentzel’s five points (1G-4A) edge Nieto’s three in that span. Nieto’s assist on Thursday night in Tampa Bay led to Jeff Carter’s game-winning goal.

Jeff Carter’s first goal this season on Thursday night in Tampa Bay was the forward’s 89th career game-winning goal. The goal gives him a one-goal edge past teammate Sidney Crosby’s 88 for sole possession of second place.

On Thursday, Tristan Jarry made history, scoring on an empty net to tally the first goal in franchise history. In doing so, Jarry became the 14th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal, and the seventh to do so in the last 20 seasons, joining Linus Ullmark (02.25.23) Pekka Rinne (01.09.20) Mike Smith (10.19.13) Martin Brodeur (03.21.13) Cam Ward (12.26.11) and Chris Mason (04.15.06).

The goal is Jarry’s second professional goal, as he scored at the AHL level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 14, 2018. Between Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic, the Pittsburgh goaltending duo have combined for five goals at the professional level:

NHL:

Jarry - 11.30.23 vs. Tampa Bay

AHL:

Nedeljkovic - 11.17.23 vs. Providence (w/WBS)

Jarry - 11.14.18 vs. Springfield (w/WBS)

Nedeljkovic - 03.10.18 vs. Hartford (w/CLT)

ECHL:

Nedeljkovic - 12.30.16 vs. Atlanta (w/FLA)

This season, Jarry is 8-8-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, each of which are tied for sixth in the NHL (min. 10 GP). He also leads the NHL with three shutouts on the season, which is one shy of his career high set in 2021.22.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. In 83 career games, Crosby has 53 goals, 71 assists and 124 points. His 53 goals are his most against any one team, and his 124 points are tied for most in NHL history.

Jake Guentzel notched an assist on Thursday night against Tampa Bay, tying him with teammate Sidney Crosby for the team lead in points with 25 (7G-18A). Guentzel’s 18 assists also rank first on Pittsburgh, and he currently sits one point shy of tying Paul Coffey for the 12th-most points in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh in goals (14) and points (25), is second in multi-point games (5), and has registered points in 18 of 22 games this season (81.8%). His 18 games with a point this season are tied with teammate Jake Guentzel (18) for second in the NHL.