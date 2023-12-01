TRIST-ory is Made as Jarry Becomes First-Ever Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie to Score a Goal

The empty-net tally capped off a 4-2 victory for the Penguins, who had battled back with a gutsy effort after going down 2-0 in the first period. Credit to the Lightning, who had come out strong in their home arena after losing two in a row, building a 17-2 edge in shots at one point.

“We weren't coming out of our zone clean, we were turning it over and they were just finding ways to possess the puck,” Sidney Crosby said. “They're really good in the zone, they move well, and we didn't have a lot in our legs left at the end of those some of those shifts. We just weren't able to change momentum.”

Fortunately for the Penguins, their goaltender was terrific and came to play from the drop of the puck, as Jarry kept the score manageable.

“He was solid. I mean, they had the one tip in there, and then the other one was some traffic. So, he had to battle rebounds and traffic all night,” Sidney Crosby said. “To keep it at two and give us a chance to get our feet under us and get back in it was really important. He shut the door the rest of the way.”

The Penguins tied it in the second period on goals from the captain and Drew O’Connor, playing in his 100th career game. Jeff Carter got his first of the year less than three minutes into the third. Then after the Lightning pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy with over two minutes remaining… it was time to make TRIST-ory.