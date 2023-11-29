 'Rustache' Takes Center Stage as Movember Winds Down

Bryan-Rust-Rustache-Mustache
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

For years now, the Rusty Razor has refused to shave his face come November.

Bryan Rust grows his annual legendary mustache – which even has its own nickname, the Rustache – as part of Movember. It helps raise awareness and funds for three of the biggest health issues men face, which are mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

“It’s definitely up there, this is one of the better years,” Rust said when I suggested that his 2023 mustache might be the best yet. It made its triumphant return last night in Nashville after Rust was sidelined for three games with a lower-body injury, with the winger scoring the tying goal that helped Pittsburgh get a point in their 3-2 overtime loss.

While November mustaches are common inside the hockey world, those outside of it may have questions as to why Rust is rocking such a look, which is the point of it all.

“First of all, have you seen this thing? That’s the key,” Rust grinned. “If people do ask about it, I just try and bring up Movember, and then from there, they can do their own research and keep thinking about it.”

He then added with a laugh, “Then they see this ugly mug again on the TV during games and stuff, so I think it’s just getting people thinking about it. Because I’ve been doing it for so long, hopefully, it can be synonymous with the whole movement and raising awareness and money and all that stuff.”

His dad Steve battled prostate cancer in the past, and he is the original inspiration for Bryan’s participation in Movember. “He loves the mustache. My mom, not so much,” Bryan grinned. “But she knows it’s for a good cause.”

This year, Rust is Pittsburgh’s captain for the Movember Moustache Cup, a month-long fundraising challenge that ends tomorrow. He is one of eight Penguins who grew mustaches over these past four weeks as part of the movement, joining Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Vinnie Hinostroza, Rickard Rakell, P.O Joseph, Jeff Carter, and Matt Nieto.

People may have noticed that Nieto actually has his mustache year-round, which was a decision he made at the end of last November.

“I always grow it out for Movember. I did last year. At the end, I shaved it off, and I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror. So, had to grow it back and keep it,” Nieto joked (don’t worry, we laughed about how in text, that quote would make it sound like he was having an existential crisis. He is not.)

Rust says that for him, Nieto is at the top of the list. “He’s got his grooming schedule down. His is probably the best-looking, best-groomed, most realistic,” Rust said. They both like Joseph’s, and Nieto added, “Sid’s is coming in nice as we’re winding down for the month.”

For anyone reading this who has a favorite, you can support that player by donating to his fundraising page. **Vote for your favorite Penguins Moustache here**.

