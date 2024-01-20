Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh has wins in five of its last six games against Vegas (5-1-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020.

No Eastern Conference team has more wins all-time versus Vegas than Pittsburgh (7).

The Penguins are 10-4-2 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Drew O’Connor scored his sixth goal of the season on Monday against Seattle, setting a new single-season career high.

Sidney Crosby’s 575 faceoffs won this season are fit for the most in the NHL.

Crosby enters tonight’s game with 576 career goals, and currently sits one goals from tying Mark Recchi (577) for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Crosby tallied two goals on Monday, marking his 11th multi-point game of the 2023.24 campaign. The effort gives Crosby the edge over linemate Jake Guentzel’s 10 games of the same caliber this season for the most multi-point games on the Penguins. Pittsburgh has 15 different skaters in 2023.24 with at least one multipoint game. Of the 15 players, 11 of them have at least two multi-point games.

Ryan Graves has recorded a plus/minus of plus-three in his past five games.

Marcus Pettersson’s plus/minus of plus-21 this season leads the Penguins and is tied for eighth in the league.

Jeff Carter has 14 points (8G-6A) in 21 career games against Vegas. Only 13 players in NHL history have more goals versus the Golden Knights than Carter’s eight.

Kris Letang sits one point shy of reaching the 30-point plateau for the 14th time in his career. He’s looking to become just the 21st blueliner in NHL history to compile 14 or more 30-point seasons, and just the second active defenseman to accomplish this feat.

Letang recorded his 27th even-strength point on Monday against Seattle. With Letang’s 27 even-strength points, he is tied for second-most in the NHL among defensemen this season.

Erik Karlsson (31) and Kris Letang (29) rank fourth and fifth on Pittsburgh in points, respectively. The duo have combined for 59 points, which is the fifth-most among any duo of defensemen in the league this year.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game riding a seven-game point streak (1G-7A) after his assist on Monday against Seattle. Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners with 31 points (7G-24A). Despite only playing 42 games this season, Karlsson has become just the ninth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to notch 30 or more points in a season.

Tristan Jarry stopped all 22 shots he faced on Monday’s 3-0 win over Seattle to record his fifth shutout of the season. With the shutout, Jarry tied Arizona’s Connor Ingram for the most shutouts in the NHL this season. Jarry also set a new career high for shutouts in a single season (5).