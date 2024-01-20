Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Gameday_A_0120_VGK_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

After a few days without a game, the Penguins return to action tonight in Vegas as they take on the Golden Knights.

Puck drop is 10:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (21-15-6) VGK (26-14-5)

The Golden Knights are 17-5-2 at home this season, and currently sit second in the Pacific Division with 57 points. Mark Stone has the longest point streak for Vegas entering tonight (3G-4A-7 Pts.; 4 Games). In Vegas' previous game, they bested the New York Rangers, 5-1. They have allowed the least shorthanded goals in the league so far this season (1). At home, the Golden Knights have the league's 8th-best penalty kill (82.6%).

Related Links

Game Notes

Pittsburgh has wins in five of its last six games against Vegas (5-1-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020.

No Eastern Conference team has more wins all-time versus Vegas than Pittsburgh (7).

The Penguins are 10-4-2 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Drew O’Connor scored his sixth goal of the season on Monday against Seattle, setting a new single-season career high.

Sidney Crosby’s 575 faceoffs won this season are fit for the most in the NHL.

Crosby enters tonight’s game with 576 career goals, and currently sits one goals from tying Mark Recchi (577) for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Crosby tallied two goals on Monday, marking his 11th multi-point game of the 2023.24 campaign. The effort gives Crosby the edge over linemate Jake Guentzel’s 10 games of the same caliber this season for the most multi-point games on the Penguins. Pittsburgh has 15 different skaters in 2023.24 with at least one multipoint game. Of the 15 players, 11 of them have at least two multi-point games.

Ryan Graves has recorded a plus/minus of plus-three in his past five games.

Marcus Pettersson’s plus/minus of plus-21 this season leads the Penguins and is tied for eighth in the league.

Jeff Carter has 14 points (8G-6A) in 21 career games against Vegas. Only 13 players in NHL history have more goals versus the Golden Knights than Carter’s eight.

Kris Letang sits one point shy of reaching the 30-point plateau for the 14th time in his career. He’s looking to become just the 21st blueliner in NHL history to compile 14 or more 30-point seasons, and just the second active defenseman to accomplish this feat.

Letang recorded his 27th even-strength point on Monday against Seattle. With Letang’s 27 even-strength points, he is tied for second-most in the NHL among defensemen this season. 

Erik Karlsson (31) and Kris Letang (29) rank fourth and fifth on Pittsburgh in points, respectively. The duo have combined for 59 points, which is the fifth-most among any duo of defensemen in the league this year.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game riding a seven-game point streak (1G-7A) after his assist on Monday against Seattle. Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners with 31 points (7G-24A). Despite only playing 42 games this season, Karlsson has become just the ninth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to notch 30 or more points in a season.

Tristan Jarry stopped all 22 shots he faced on Monday’s 3-0 win over Seattle to record his fifth shutout of the season. With the shutout, Jarry tied Arizona’s Connor Ingram for the most shutouts in the NHL this season. Jarry also set a new career high for shutouts in a single season (5).

Recent News

Away Game Triggers

0124_AWAY_trigger

News Feed

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship
Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots
'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor

'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor
Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle

Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)
Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point

Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point
Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina

Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina
Penguins Announce Time Change to Home Game Versus Seattle Kraken on January 15

Penguins Announce Time Change to Home Game Versus Seattle Kraken on January 15
Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (01.13.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (01.13.24)
Crechiolo Breaks Barrier as Color Commentator on Penguins Radio Broadcast

Crechiolo Breaks Barrier as Color Commentator on Penguins Radio Broadcast
Reilly Smith Longer-Term with Upper-Body Injury

Reilly Smith Longer-Term with Upper-Body Injury
Penguins Get Hard-Fought Point Against Canucks

Penguins Get Hard-Fought Point Against Canucks
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canucks (01.11.24)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canucks (01.11.24)
Penguins Ready for Good Test Against Some Familiar Faces

Penguins Ready for Good Test Against Some Familiar Faces
Erik Karlsson having great experience with Pittsburgh Penguins

Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins
Nedeljkovic Earns Victory in Philadelphia After Brilliant Performance

Nedeljkovic Earns Victory in Philadelphia After Brilliant Performance
Penguins and F.N.B. Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Penguins and F.N.B. Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'
Game Preview: Penguins at Flyers (01.08.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Flyers (01.08.24)