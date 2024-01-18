Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

Colin White may have grown up in Boston, but the household supported Pittsburgh sports, as dad Mark and mom Christine are both from Upper St. Clair.

After the couple graduated from their respective colleges – Mark played football at Georgia Tech, and Christine played tennis at Florida State – Mark’s job eventually landed them in Massachusetts, where they stayed true to their roots.

As a kid, Colin loved Mario Lemieux and the Penguins, so when the organization invited White to training camp on a professional tryout contract, he jumped at the opportunity - and ended up signing a one-year deal.

“There’s so much history here, and there’s so many good things people say about it, and the culture here is great,” White, 26, said. “It was a good opportunity for me too, being in the spot that I’m in. It also helps, I have some family here, too, so it makes it feel a little more home-y.”

White’s maternal grandparents, Jeff and Barb Joyce, still live in the area. So, when White got recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton over the weekend, Jeff promptly invited his grandson to come over and watch the Steelers play in their Wild Card matchup on Monday against Buffalo.

White ended up watching the game with a few of the guys, as Jeff was a little sick, and he didn’t want Colin to catch anything before the team headed on the road to Vegas and Arizona. But Jeff and Barb have plans to head down to PPG Paints Arena for Pittsburgh’s weekend back-to-back next Friday and Saturday against Florida and Montreal.

“My grandpa’s always texting me and now that I’m here, he’s already asking me to come and watch NFL football, things like that. So it’s pretty awesome just to have that outlet, him here,” White said with a smile. “They’re such a good support system.”