From Signing Contracts to Signing Sticks: Crosby Delivers Tickets

Crosby hung out with Marc and his wife Brittany, talking soccer with their son Parker after noticing his long socks, and signing a stick with the inscription, ‘Great to meet you!’ After the visit wrapped up and they watched Crosby drive away, the couple described the afternoon as ‘surreal.’

Brittany even began to tear up thinking about how fortunate they’ve been to have Crosby as the face of the Penguins for two decades.

“It’s emotional! It’s like he’s such a trademark for the city. We’re proud of him… he’s one of our own,” Brittany said. “He’s a loyal guy. You think of him as one of the city,” Marc agreed.

Crosby had made his way to their house after spending time with Josh and Heather Rodgers and their family. He actually did media availability on their back patio to discuss the extension, where Crosby talked about how much the fan support has meant to him over these last 20 years. “It's been really special, and we've had some incredible experiences and memories,” Crosby said.

They’re incredibly appreciative that he was willing to take less money to remain here, especially after everything Crosby has done for this city and this community, both on the ice and off the ice with his Little Penguins Learn to Play Program. “He just signed an extension for $8.7 million, and that surprises nobody. That’s Sid, right?” Josh said. “I think it’s great. Just super exciting. We’ve been season ticket holders since he’s been here and it’s just really special that he’s here and that he stayed here and continued to stay here.”

Josh’s brother-in-law Aaron Hughes had his son Mikey perched on his shoulders to watch Crosby speak to reporters. Aaron had originally purchased the season tickets, but passed them on to Heather in time for Crosby’s rookie season. However, their love for the Penguins stretched long before that, all the way back to their childhood, when their father had taken them to games growing up. Now, they continue the tradition with their own kids.

“We all just love it,” Heather said.

Aaron wore a Crosby jersey he had bought after the Penguins drafted him first overall in 2005. As Crosby signed the sweater, snapped pictures with everyone, and made conversation, Hughes marveled at how he’s not just an incredible athlete, but a quality person. “I think that’s how we always viewed him, and to see him in person, it just validates everything that we’ve ever believed about Crosby as a player and as a person.”

Crosby headlined the group of Penguins that traveled around town to get some facetime with the people who fill the stands to support them. For some of the new guys in the mix, it was the perfect introduction to their new team.

“It’s been awesome. It’s pretty cool to see how dedicated of a fan base Pittsburgh is,” Cody Glass said. “I’m looking forward to it. From when I played here, it was always a blast. So, to be on the right side of it this time will be good.”

Jimmy Baracia contributed to this feature story.