Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Pittsburgh’s previous game on Saturday versus Columbus had been the Hall of Fame Game, where the team inducted the ‘Class of 2025.’ Crosby talked about his respect for Ron Francis, one of the four inductees. And after the cameras stopped rolling for his media availability that morning, the conversation turned to where Francis ranks all-time, which is fifth with 1,798 points.

Later that night, Francis said with a smile, “If he wants to slow down a little bit so he doesn't catch me, that's okay. But he’s been incredible. I mean, you admire not only what he does on the ice, but just how he handles himself. Everything about Sid is first class.”

It’s been an honor and a privilege for the city of Pittsburgh to have Crosby represent the black and gold for the past 21 seasons, with the fans giving him a standing ovation after play resumed, with Crosby waving in acknowledgment.

“The reception has always been great. I've been fortunate since the day I got here, arriving at the airport. From then on, it's been incredible, and I always appreciate that,” Crosby said.

A few minutes later, the Penguins game entertainment crew panned to Crosby while showing the stat on the videoboard. His longtime linemate Rust, sitting next to Crosby, gave him a couple of congratulatory taps as the crowd cheered.

“Seventeen hundred points is incredible. To be a part of I don’t know how many – I’d like to say all of them – but to be part of some of them has been really cool,” Rust said with a smile. To be able to get the goal on his 1,700th (point), I think it’s cool. It’s something I’m going to remember.”