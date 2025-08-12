Savard, hockey legends thrilled for NHL's return to 2026 Olympics

TERREBONNE, Quebec -- Serge Savard will be among the millions tuned in February to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, when NHL players will return to the global five-ring stage for the first time since 2014.

“As a player, about the only thing I didn’t do was play in the Olympics,” Savard said. “I guess playing for Canada in 1972 and 1976 is the equivalent but if I was a player today, I’d really love to go and represent my country in the Olympics.”

Savard won the Stanley Cup eight times between 1968-79 as a Hall of Fame defenseman with the Montreal Canadiens. He twice represented his country in the international arena -- as a member of Team Canada in the historic eight-game 1972 Summit Series, pitting an NHL all-star team against a select squad of Soviets, and then wearing a stylized maple leaf during the inaugural 1976 Canada Cup.

The 79-year-old spoke at his sixth annual invitational golf tournament held Tuesday at Le Mirage, 15 miles north of Montreal, a major fundraiser for his charitable work on behalf of the University of Sherbrooke.