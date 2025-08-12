Oettinger says Olympics are 'obviously motivation' entering this season

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Jake Oettinger has two big goals for the upcoming season: one that he can go after right away, and one that will have to wait.

The 26-year-old goalie has done a lot of soul-searching since he was pulled by the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that ended the Stars' season one round short of the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive year.

And though redeeming himself in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is the long-term goal, being named one of the three goalies on the United States' roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be within reach as soon as the Stars begin their season on Oct. 9.

"It's not something I think about every day, but it's obviously motivation," Oettinger said at the third annual Shoulder Check Showcase on July 24. "This would be one of the cool stories of my career. It's something I have circled."

Connor Hellebuyck, who won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player last season and the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goalie for the second consecutive season, will likely be one of the three goalies named to Team USA when the rosters are announced in January. Oettinger was Hellebuyck's backup at the 4 Nations Face-Off and made 21 saves in his lone start, a 2-1 loss to Sweden at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 17.

However, Oettinger may get the chance to replace Hellebuyck as the starter for the Olympics after he and the Stars outplayed the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Second Round, when they eliminated the Presidents' Trophy winners in six games. Although Hellebuyck had two shutouts in that series, Oettinger had the better goals-against average (2.02 to 2.20) and save percentage (.929 to .905).

Coincidentally, the Stars open their 2025-26 regular season in Winnipeg.

"I think for me, I get off to a great start, then that's all I can control," Oettinger said. "That's all I'm going to try to focus on, is playing my best early on and hopefully get a chance."

This season will be the first of an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million average annual value) that Oettinger signed on Oct. 17, 2024. That only raises the expectations on him after he went 36-18-4 with a 2.59 GAA, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 58 starts last season to help Dallas win 50 games and finish second in the Central Division with 106 points.