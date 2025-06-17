Marchand still hopes to represent Canada at 2026 Olympics 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand still hopes to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 despite not being among its first six selected Monday.
That’s the message the Florida Panthers forward received from Canada general manager Doug Armstrong during a recent conversation. The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.
“I talked to him just last week about how impressed we all are about how he’s playing,” Armstrong told NHL.com in a phone interview from his St. Louis-area home. “He’s playing fantastic.
“And he certainly, as I said to him, has every opportunity to make the Olympic team.”
A year ago, Marchand was among the first six named to Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, joining forwards Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oiler)s, Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), and defenseman Cale Makar (Avalanche).
But the 37-year-old was the only one of those not named to the Olympic roster Monday, his spot taken by Panthers teammate Sam Reinhart. Armstrong said Marchand’s age and health played a factor in the decision, along with Reinhart’s pedigree of being in the Stanley Cup Final the past three seasons with Florida.
After being picked for 4 Nations, Marchand had surgery three times last summer -- on his elbow for a torn tendon, his groin to address a sports hernia, and his abdominal area, also for a sports hernia. He didn’t look up to full speed during the tournament in February but still managed to score a goal and average 19:45 of ice time in four games.