Tkachuk brothers aiming 'to win gold together' for U.S. in 2026 Olympics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Keith Tkachuk and son Matthew Tkachuk stood on the balcony of the Elbo Room, the famed watering hole across the street from Fort Lauderdale Beach, and began showering beer out of the Stanley Cup down on the heads of screaming and adoring Florida Panthers fans down below.

What a way to start a Wednesday morning.

What a way to embrace the Panthers' second consecutive Stanley Cup.

The perfect Tkachuk way.

They had partied like this a year earlier, at this same place, in this same fashion, after the Panthers had defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Now, here they were again, on the sandy shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Matthew and his Panthers teammates zooming down the beach in a customized golf cart, Cup in tow, after clinching their second consecutive title with a 5-1 win against the Oilers in Game 6 of the Cup Final on Tuesday.

Only this time, there was even more to celebrate for the Tkachuks.

“It’s surreal,” Keith had said about 12 hours earlier, standing on the ice at Amerant Bank Arena with wife Chantal, son Brady and daughter Taryn, watching Matthew hoist the Cup again. “Not only seeing him win the Cup a second time but everything else that has happened to the family this week.

“I just don’t want this to end,” he told NHL.com. “I don’t. I really don’t.”

Keith was referring to the news Monday that his two boys were among the first six players named by the United States for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, joining forwards Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), and defensemen Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks).