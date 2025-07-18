Clara gearing up for 2026 Olympics with Italy, eyeing role with Ducks

IRVINE, Calif. -- Damian Clara liked his chances of competing for his home country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Anaheim Ducks goalie prospect just didn't expect the news so soon.

The 20-year-old learned on June 16 that he was among the first six players selected to Italy’s Olympic hockey team that will compete at the Games in February.

"I didn't even know there was a thing," Clara said of the early announcement. "I just got the call, 'Hey, we've got our top six guys and you're one of them.' I was like, 'OK, wow. What's that?'"

A second-round pick (No. 60) by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Clara (6-foot-6, 198 pounds) has significant international experience for his age, but the Olympic competition in Milan, at the newly built Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and recently renovated Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, will be unlike anything he has faced. NHL players will be participating in the Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Italy is scheduled to play Sweden on Feb. 11, the opening day of competition. None of the six players named for Italy has played in the NHL, but Sweden's first six selections -- defensemen Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), and forwards Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) and Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings) -- have combined for nine NHL All-Star Game appearances.

"Just see it as a challenge. There's nothing to lose," Clara said recently at Ducks development camp. "Exciting opportunity, as I'm still in development too. And it's a great thing for Italian hockey to invite some of the best players in the world into our new rink and, obviously, match up with our team."