Switzerland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

The 12 countries participating in men’s hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are naming the first six players to their preliminary rosters Monday.

The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Here are the first six players on Switzerland’s preliminary roster (listed in alphabetical order):

Kevin Fiala, F

The 28-year-old and St. Gallen native scored an NHL career-high 35 goals for the Los Angeles Kings this season and has at least 20 goals in each of the past six. Fiala, who has 488 points (211 goals, 277 assists) in 651 games with the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and the Kings, was third on the 2025 Worlds team that took home the silver with 10 points (three goals, seven assists). He has three silver medals in seven appearances representing Switzerland at the Worlds.

Nico Hischier, F

The captain for Switzerland at the 2024 Worlds, Hischier is also New Jersey Devils captain and was third for them this season with 69 points, including a career-high 35 goals. The 26-year-old from Brig has 422 points (171 goals, 251 assists) in 527 games over eight seasons since being the No. 1 pick at the 2017 NHL Draft. He has represented Switzerland in each of the past six World Championships, including a silver medal in 2024 and 2025.

Roman Josi, D

The longtime Predators captain has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL over his 14 seasons. Josi had 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games during an injury-plagued 2024-25, but he has 724 points (190 goals, 534 assists) in 962 games. The 35-year-old from Bern won the Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman in 2020. He has played in nine World Championships (three silver medals), the 2016 World Cup of Hockey (silver medal with Team Europe) and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Timo Meier, F

A seven-time 20-goal scorer, Meier had 53 points for the Devils this season (26 goals, 27 assists) and was physical with 141 hits. The 28-year-old from Herisau has 435 points (217 goals, 218 assists) in 621 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks and the Devils. Meier has played for Switzerland at four World Championships, earning two silver medals, including in 2025 when he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games.

Nino Niederreiter, F

The 15-year NHL veteran from Chur has 480 points (240 goals, 240 assists) in 969 games, including 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 82 games for the Winnipeg Jets this season. Niederreiter was the No. 5 pick at the 2010 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders and has also played for the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators. He's represented Switzerland at the Worlds nine times (three silver medals), Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey (silver) and at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Jonas Siegenthaler, D

An alternate captain for Switzerland at the 2025 Worlds, Siegenthaler, a Zurich native, has played in four Worlds and three World Junior Championships since 2015. Limited to 55 regular-season games due to injuries, he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) for the Devils this season but still finished fourth on the team in blocked shots (92). The 28-year-old has 66 points (10 goals, 56 assists) in 367 games.