Finland projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

Here is the Sweden projected roster (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards (14)

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes*

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers*

Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars

Erik Haula, Nashville Predators

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carolina Hurricanes

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars*

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

This is an experienced group with some big-game players. Barkov, the likely captain, has won the Stanley Cup each of the past two seasons and has played in the Final in each of the past three. He has also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward three times and stymied Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in each of the past two Final series. He is joined by Panthers teammates Lundell and Luostarinen, who formed two-thirds of the most effective third line in hockey this postseason. Hintz has been to the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons and has played 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games in six postseason trips. Rantanen won the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 and made it to the Western Conference Final with the Stars this postseason. Aho has played in the Eastern Conference Final two of the past three seasons. Granlund was one of Finland's best players in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Defensemen (8)

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars*

Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars*

Olli Maatta, Utah Mammoth

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Urho Vaakanainen, New York Rangers

Juuso Valimaki, Utah Mammoth

The blue line is also anchored by players battled-tested in the biggest games. Heiskanen, still recovering from a serious injury that hampered him in the postseason, and Lindell have been catalysts for the Stars' recent run of dominance in the Western Conference. Mikkola has blossomed into a two-way star while winning the Cup in each of the past two seasons and is a wrecking ball physically. Depth will be a question for this unit, especially against the top teams, who go three or four lines deep.

Goalies (3)

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators*

Once the strength of Finland in international competition, goaltending is the biggest question mark on this team. Saros is the presumed starter as one of the first six selections, but his form has been less than stellar. The two-time NHL All-Star, most recently in 2023, played to a career-worst .896 save percentage for a Predators team that struggled out of the gate. Lankinen, who played at 4 Nations along with Saros, appeared in a career-high 51 games for the Canucks this season, but has yet to play in a Stanley Cup Playoffs game.