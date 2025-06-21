Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

With the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters. Today, NHL.com/de senior independent correspondent Bernd Rosch makes his picks for Team Germany.

The 12 countries that will play at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have announced the first six players of their respective rosters.

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

Six players (marked by an asterisk) were named to the roster June 16 by their hockey federation. In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players and traditionally has 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.