Sweden projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

Defensemen (7)
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres*
Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins
Here is where Sweden shines. They have so many options, so much experience and so many leaders, including two players who have a combined four Norris Trophy wins: Hedman (2018) and Karlsson (2012, 2015, 2023). The big addition is Lindholm, whose fractured patella sustained Nov. 12 was an underrated reason why the Bruins missed the playoffs. It also cost Lindholm 4 Nations and the rest of the regular season, but he's expected ready for the start of next season and is a slam-dunk part of this group. The biggest question here was keeping Karlsson. He performed well at 4 Nations, so the 35-year-old gets a chance to compete for an Olympic medal. Leaving players like Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames and Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues off this roster was a tough call and any of them could end up on the final roster. Ultimately, this is a team that blends stellar defensive defenseman with those who have offensive pop to form a well-rounded and extremely deep group.
Goalies (3)
Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
Sweden was dealt a pair of blows before 4 Nations when Markstrom and Ullmark sustained significant injuries. Markstrom's was an MCL sprain that kept him out until March 2; Ullmark's was a back injury that sidelined him from Dec. 22 to Feb. 4, returning just in time for the tournament. Having those two back and healthy significantly improves the depth and talent in goal, though Samuel Ersson of the Philadelphia Flyers performed well at 4 Nations and just missed the cut. These are the three goalies who Sweden initially wanted for 4 Nations and it's a more than solid group. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy with the Bruins in 2023 and was key to the Senators' 2024-25 playoff run. Gustavsson also had excellent season, going 31-19-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts.