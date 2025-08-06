Hedman says playing for Sweden in 2026 Olympics will be 'dream come true'

Lightning defenseman to represent country in Games for 1st time, named to team June 16

oly_swe_hedman_080625

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Janne Bengtsson / NHL.com/sv Senior Independent Correspondent

STOCKHOLM -- Victor Hedman has played 15 NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, won the Stanley Cup twice, won the Norris Trophy voted as best NHL defenseman and the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And in six months, Hedman will add to that stacked resume when he will represent Sweden in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“Getting to play in the Olympics is a dream come true,” the 34-year-old said Wednesday. “There are many here today who never got the chance to play in an Olympics; it is really not something you take for granted. For me it’s probably the last chance since I am getting older.

“I think an Olympic tournament is an experience; living with other athletes, being able to gather with others after the games … it’s very special and should be really fun.”

Hedman was one of about 30 players who participated in an informational Olympic meeting on Wednesday, arranged by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) in Stockholm.

“Very rewarding,” Hedman said. “Lots of information about what we can expect.”

Hedman was one of six players named to Sweden’s preliminary Olympic roster June 16, along with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog.

Gabriel Landeskog headlines Sweden's preliminary Olympic roster

This will be the first time NHL players will take part in the Olympics since 2014, and the first time Hedman will participate. Of the seven players who met with the media here on Monday, only Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson has Olympics experience, helping Sweden win the silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

NHL players did not participate in either the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics or 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“When I look back, it was an experience that I actually thought I would do again, but that hasn't happened,” Karlsson said. “That experience and that silver medal are something I really appreciate in my career. There are just a very few players blessed with the opportunity to play in the Olympics, and I really missed it.”

As it looks now, Karlsson is expected to get another chance. Another player to keep tabs on for Sweden is Nicklas Backstrom, who played 17 seasons for the Washington Capitals. On July 28, the 37-year-old center announced he was returning to Sweden to resume his hockey career with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League.

“Of course we will watch him," Sweden coach Sam Hallam said. "First of all, it is very nice that ‘Backy’ is healthy enough to play. I don't think he would have jumped on that task if he didn't feel he could contribute. So for hockey at home in Sweden and the SHL, it is great.”

Raymond is coming off a strong fourth season with the Red Wings, with an NHL career-high 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games. The 23-year-old is one of the chosen few already with an Olympic roster spot in hand, and he said he's looking forward to it.

“It will be awesome, of course," Raymond said. "The Olympics mean a lot to a lot of people, so it will be a big experience. I remember the 2014 Olympics, I was old enough then. But before that … well, of course I saw Peter Forsberg's penalty (in the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics) and Nicklas Lidstrom's goal (in the 2006 Torino Olympics)."

Raymond gets vocal Olympic appreciation support from Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

“I will be proud if I am one of those players dressing up in a Tre Kronor jersey in an Olympic event,” Andersson said. “The Tre Kronor jersey is the best-looking of all jerseys.”

When the Three Crowns last played in the Olympics with NHL players, Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson was a promising 15-year-old who had just been promoted to Timra's under-18 team. Now he's looking forward to trying on the Olympic uniform.

“I feel proud to be standing here with all these great players," Pettersson said. "If you ask me, everyone is a natural fit for the Olympic team.”

Forward Jesper Bratt is coming off an NHL career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 games with the New Jersey Devils, and was the top Sweden-born scorer in the League last season.

He said the 4 Nations Face-Off in February got him ready for the Olympics.

“Well, 4 Nations gave me a little taste of what the Olympics will be like,” Bratt said. “Getting to play with all these other fantastically talented players and getting together with other Swedes, I hadn't done that in a long time. 4 Nations gave me an insight into what the Olympics will be like: crazy fun.”

SWE@USA: Bratt flings the feed from Nylander into the irons, 2-1

Forward William Karlsson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, said he's looking forward to the Olympics with great anticipation.

“I’ll have butterflies in my stomach when it starts,” he said. “The Olympics are always special; I remember what it was like when I was a little boy watching the Olympics … so yeah, it will feel a little bit edgy.”

Hallam and the rest of the management team, including general manager Josef Boumedienne, are now working on what the Swedish Olympic team will look like.

At the end of August, Hallam will submit a “long list” of players who potentially could make the squad, and at the beginning of January, the 25-man team will be selected.

“The first list could be endless, as I understand it," Hallam said. "So 600, 700, 800 men … No, but we will make sure we have a wide range to choose from, and if every single Swedish goalkeeper in North America gets sick, we will have a few extras on hand.”

